In the face of the pandemic, NASA maintains community education outreach

FAIRMONT — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic NASA’s Independent Verification & Validation Program Education Resource Center set new records for annual trainings in April through June as the coronavirus remained a challenge across the U.S.
Created more than 20 years ago, the ERC provide opportunities to young students, educators and college students throughout West Virginia, including management of the FIRST LEGO League, which the program has done for nine years. The ERC also manages 13 robotics programs that serve students from age five to the university level.
“The competitive robotics programs have taken off in West Virginia because I believe it is part of our self-reliant culture to engineer solutions to problems we face,” said Todd Ensign, ERC program manager. “Over the past nine years, robotics teams alone have increased from 75 to over 500, and competitions now engage well over 5,000 students annually.”
These initiatives connect students with STEM employers and prepare them for careers that will allow them to state in their home state after college.
The ERC currently trains educators and students on a variety of science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities, classroom kits and competitive robotics. The mission of the ERC is to inspire, educate, engage and employ students in West Virginia, emphasizing support for underrepresented groups in STEM fields.
Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin said the ERC provides hands-on learning, a hallmark the school is committed to.
“And our partnership with the ERC helps us pursue that mission. From robotics to 3D printing and more, students of all ages have countless opportunities to engage in hands-on learning. We’re thrilled with our partnership with the ERC and the experiential learning opportunities they help provide,” said Martin.
The ongoing partnership continues to support and West Virginia K-12 students through large scale STEM carnivals including, Day in the Park, NASA Day and international robotics tournaments. To date, the program has provided training to more than 1,000 teachers on classroom STEM kits that will be used in various learning environments.
Due to COVID-19, the ERC traditional in-person trainings and events were halted and transitioned to online platforms while the ERC team continued to support the state. During April, May and June, the ERC exceeded the average number of annual trainings, by engaging young students through virtual planetarium shows, designing and coding games and direct student mentoring on a range of academic subjects.
The ERC also works closely with the AmeriCorps volunteer program. During the COVID-19 pandemic, AmeriCorps provided the ERC with flexibility to continue school outreach by providing robotics kits, small-group instruction and a range of virtual trainings using online platforms.
Fairmont State students are now eligible to join the new Robotics Club, which meets every week, and is seeking students to design, build and code competitive robots using tools including 3D printers, a CNC router and a laser cutter. All students are welcome to join, regardless of major or field of study. The only requirements are interest in learning computer-aided design, coding or driving robots. Contact Dr. Todd Ensign, Todd.Ensign@fairmontstate.edu, for further information.
