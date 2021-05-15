EDITOR'S NOTE: This week's columns are dedicated to the greatest West Virginia University legend of all-time — Jerry West. A couple of weeks ago, he sat for an hour interview with Buster Scher on The Buster Show, a podcast out of New York, and spoke of many things including what made him what he is, Michael Jordan, his memorabilia, what makes greatness and a good many other things. We thought we could take what he had to say and try to apply it to make your lives better, so this week we will dedicate to The Logo, Mr. Clutch or simply the best athlete to ever come out WVU.
MORGANTOWN — OK, we all agree that Jerry West was one of the 10 greatest players in the history of the NBA, a dreamer whose dream came true.
But for most great players, when the legs leave them, when the hair begins to be flecked with gray, when that first step is not quite as quick, when kids they used to have for lunch began to make them their own appetizer for dinner, the greatness goes from being in the moment to a thing of the past.
What separates Jerry West, the former West Virginia University great, from the rest of the pack of great players is that he morphed into one of — many would drop the "one of" — the greatest executives in the history of the NBA.
He went from player to coach to scout to general manager to simply the brains behind the entire organization's on-court operation.
Here is just a taste of what West did with the Lakers, with Memphis, with Golden State, now with the Clippers:
—His first NBA draft pick, with the first pick of the 1982 draft, was James Worthy.
—Three years later he drafted A.C. Green
—Four years later he drafted Vlade Divac, who became one of the most popular Lakers ever, whom he would later trade at the height of his popularity to the Memphis Grizzlies for a raw, teenaged talent named Kobe Bryant.
—He signed Sam Perkins as an unrestricted free agent.
—He signed Kurt Rambis as an unrestricted free agent.
—He signed Shaquille O'Neal as a free agent.
—He signed Dennis Rodman as a free agent.
—He signed John Salley as a free agent.
—He traded his Lakers coach, Mike Dunleavy.
—He signed Phil Johnson to coach the Lakers.
—He signed Hubie Brown to coach Memphis.
—He built the Warriors into a dynasty around Steph Curry, free agent Kevin Durant and traded for Andre Iguodala and Andrew Bogut.
—And this year, he turned the Clippers into contenders by signing Kawhi Leonard and trading for Paul George.
What's the secret? What did Jerry West see in drafting players, in trading for them, in signing for them that others didn't? Was it physical, was it mental?
"There's a couple of skills that people don't even think about," West said on "The Buster Show" interview. "Hard work is probably the greatest skill you can have for success, even for the average person in all walks of life. You can have all kinds of knowledge. You can work at it. You can do it, but if you don't work hard enough you're never going to accomplish the goal you set for yourself."
This, of course, was West's own recipe for success. He was driven, had tunnel vision on where he wanted to be as a player and as an executive.
"If you take a player who has unique skills ... and I heard you say something about superstars? If you think about it, there's not that many superstars in basketball. Everyone is a superstar? That's not true. There's probably five or so. There's a lot of all-stars, but there's a major difference between a superstar and an all-star."
That's crucial for a basketball executive to remember as he builds his team. Superstars are few and far between and they soar above those who are simply all-stars.
"It's a major difference," West said. "One of the things superstars do is they attract the attention of people. They draw more people. The emphasis in this league isn't so much on the talent of these players. You watch Steph Curry. Oh, my goodness, he's like an oddball in today's game because of his ability to make shots from anywhere and his incredible accuracy.
"You watch LeBron James. You watch Giannis. You watch Kevin Durant. They are just different," West said.
Seeing they are different is one thing. Understanding why and how they are different is something else.
"What is it?" West said, ready to answer his own question. "They just see the game differently than the average player. They see the game in slow motion. They don't make the same mistakes over and over. They are incredible teammates, all of them, because they play the total game. They pass the ball. They're not selfish.
"This to me is what comprises a superstar. You put people around them — even if they are average players — pretty soon they are going to get better just following the superstars. Just following their habits, watching how they play the game but, more importantly, watching what they put into the game every night physically."
And they possess something West always claimed he had, an ability to see into the immediate future.
"Mentally, they are a play ahead. So, your mind, your instincts ... that's a gift. You can't work on that. You can work harder and harder, but you have to have a special gift. There's very few players who have it and the rest are lacking that one particular element.
"They may be wonderful, really, really good but everyone would probably trade their best player if they could find that one of those really unique players who do things other players just don't seem to do and inspire their teammates along the way."
West calls it a gift .... a gift he had.
"It's a gift ... a gift. One of the things I always thought was an advantage I had was I always thought I knew what everyone was going to be doing before they did it," he said. "It may not be enough to get to them and bother them all the time, but during the course of the game you are going to get to them in time to make them make some mistakes.
"They'll make a careless pass and you'll pick it off. Often those passes are made in the open court and that turns into layups. Today it might be a 3-point shot today. Even the thinking of the game has changed today. Coaches embrace it."
It's not just in athletics where that gift exists. It's in all aspects of life, be it the salesman who knows what will get him the sale, a TV executive picking programs to put on air, a doctor who understands his patients so that he can get them to follow his directions.
Someone in the position of hiring a staff is best served if he has the gift of sensing how that person will fit in, will approach his profession, will influence his co-workers.
NEXT: Jerry West on memorabilia and why it isn't a big thing to him
