RACHEL — With the season entering true gut check time, No. 9 Robert C. Byrd loaded aboard the relentless freight train that is Jeremiah King and rode its star running back to both program history and a mammoth 30-17 victory over No. 8 North Marion on Friday night at Roy Michel Field.
En route to etching his name into the Robert C. Byrd school record books as the program's all-time leading rusher, King put forth a monster effort, piling up 327 rush yards and four touchdowns on a whopping 43 carries to propel the Eagles (6-2) to a crucial victory that puts them in line to host a first-round playoff game in two weeks. The Huskies (5-3), meanwhile, dropped their second straight game to a Top 10 opponent in Class AA after losing at No. 2 Frankfort last week and will now host Liberty in a suddenly-uneasy finale next week.
"First and foremost, I love the kid. He's like my own, and I'm proud of him," Robert C. Byrd coach Josh Gorrell said of King as tears welled in his eyes. "I want to see big things for him — I want to see him get out of Clarksburg, and we're getting there. (For now) we're gonna keep feeding him and he's gonna take us."
All night long, King was the force the Huskies couldn't handle and the riddle they couldn't solve. When North Marion stuffed King and the Eagles up the middle, they attacked the edges with their outside zone and power tosses. When the Huskies then contained the perimeter, King cut back against the grain and reversed field to find open space yet. And when North took away the inside, contained on the outside, rallied to the ball, and, by all intents and purposes, had King flat dead to rights, the Eagles' star still unearthed yardage, needling through teensy cracks and dragging would-be tacklers.
"King shouldered the load for them. Big players show up in big games and he's as good as there is," North Marion coach Daran Hays said. "I think they knew they had to run him a little bit more tonight and obviously they did."
As a team, the Eagles recorded 334 rush yards on 54 total attempts (6.2 yds/carry) versus the Huskies just one week after Frankfort amassed 407 rush yards against those same Huskies.
"All the way around, the scouting report after the Frankfort game was that we got out-physicaled, and I've been here 15 years now -- 12 as the head coach and three as an assistant -- and we've had some really good teams and we've had some really bad teams, but one thing we've never really been is soft," Hays said. "So we really challenged our offensive and defensive fronts (tonight) and I thought they responded really well — it's not going to show up in the rushing stats obviously, but a lot of their yards were on edge and a lot were from second efforts."
The Huskies, indeed, were defiant in the trenches from tackle to tackle on both sides of the ball despite Hays' initial assessment appearing as lunacy. Garrett Conaway was a straight-up beast for North Marion at defensive end, racking up a team-high 10 tackles to go with a pair of 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble, Kaden Hovatter was stingy at the end opposite with six tackles, and Jake Cochran plugged up the middle with six tackles and a 1/2 sack.
The larger issue for North Marion as the game wore on was checking RCB's dynamism, with King's fluidity in the ground game and Bryson Lucas' dexterity in the air especially causing issues. King gashed the Huskies for TD runs of 7, 25, 19 and 41 yards on his banner day, while Lucas hauled in six receptions for 79 yards to account for all but 8 of the Eagles' pass yards. In total, King and Lucas combined for 406 of RCB's 421 yards of total offense.
"Overall, Bryson makes some big catches, (quarterback) Xavier (Lopez) made some big throws, and I thought on both sides of the football we were pretty sound, and then the last phase is special teams and we got a big return from (John) Crites," Gorrell said. "So I thought all three aspects of the game were pretty clean.
"My staff did a tremendous job all week long — make no mistake about what they did tonight — and then the kids really stepped up and played hard."
Byrd dictated the game's tempo and flow throughout the night with its two-play as the Eagles outgained the Huskies 421-273, won first downs 23-12, and ran 22 more plays than North Marion.
Yet, in spite of those advantages, North Marion still held a 14-10 lead at the half after scoring touchdowns on two of its three first-half series and turning it over on downs in RCB territory on the other. The Huskies delivered the game's initial blow when star wide receiver Tariq Miller swiped a handoff on a jet sweep going left and then cut it all the way back to the right to burst free for an 81-yard TD run. Then, after RCB snagged a 10-7 lead with consecutive scoring drives, North Marion pieced together an 8-play, 62-yard drive just before the half to retake a 14-10 lead when quarterback Brody Hall found Conaway for a 6-yard TD pass on a rollout on a gutsy 4th-and-3 call by Hays and his staff.
Miller finished the game with a team-high seven receptions for 55 yards to go with his 81-yard TD run, while Conaway caught three balls for 20 yards and a TD. Hall, meanwhile, finished the game 13-of-24 for 89 yards and a TD through the air, while Hunter Kuhn posted a team-high 98 rush yards on 10 carries.
But coming out of halftime, RCB wrangled hold of the game. The Eagles first forced North Marion into a three-and-out, and then they reeled off a 9-play, 68-yard TD drive that King finished off via a 25-yard run in which he completely reversed field in the backfield after taking a toss.
"We didn't want to come out and lay an egg and put our defense right back on the field, so that hurt," Hays said of the Huskies' opening three-and-out. "We got to execute a little better offensively — we can't go three-and-out — and we have to tackle better."
That opening swing — North's three-and-out followed by RCB's touchdown — provided a trendline for the second half as a whole as the Eagles outscored the Huskies 20-3 after the break and outgained them 250-128. Byrd scored TDs on all three of its second half possessions, covering 68, 62 and 88 yards, and North was pretty much shut out save for a 59-yard burst up middle by Kuhn that led to a 27-yard field goal by Malachi Funkhouser.
Robert C. Byrd 30, North Marion 17
NM 7 7 0 3 — 17
RCB 0 10 7 13 — 30
Records: North Marion (5-3), Robert C. Byrd (6-2)
FIRST QUARTER
NM - Tariq Miller 81-yard run (Malachi Funkhouser kick)
SECOND QUARTER
RCB - Jeremiah King 7-yard run (Cameron Clark kick)
RCB - Clark 27-yard field goal
NM - Brody Hall 6-yard pass to Garrett Conaway (Funkhouser kick)
THIRD QUARTER
RCB - King 25-yard run (Clark kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
RCB - King 19-yard run (Kick missed)
NM - Funkhouser 27-yard field goal
RCB - King 41-yard run (Clark kick)
TEAM STATISTICS NM RCB
Total first downs 12 23
by rush/pass/penalty 4/6/2 19/4/0
Rushing plays 19 54
net yards 184 334
yards per rush 9.7 6.2
Passes (comp/att/Int) 13/24/0 7/11/0
yards passing 89 87
Total plays 43 65
net yards 273 421
yards per play 6.3 6.5
Penalties/yards 1/5 8/70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Robert C. Byrd: Jeremiah King 43-327 4 TD, John Crites 5-21, Aidan Morris 1-1, Xavier Lopez 3-(-16), TEAM 2-1. North Marion: Hunter Kuhn 10-98, Tariq Miller 2-83 TD, Brody Hall 6-10, TEAM 1-(-7).
PASSING — Robert C. Byrd: Lopez 7-11, 87 yards. North Marion: Hall 13-24, 89 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Robert C. Byrd: Bryson Lucas 6-79, Gage Harman 1-8. North Marion: Miller 7-55, Garrett Conaway 3-20 TD, Cruz Tobin 2-12, Kuhn 1-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.