Leadership development group steps up to collect school supplies

FAIRMONT — At a time when communities across the nation are yearning for reassuring positive guidance, a local nonprofit is ushering in a new generation of leaders.
Emerging Leaders is an initiative of the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties for anyone ages 20 through 40 who wants to make a difference in the lives of people who often need help the most. The program launched last year with 34 participants and has grown to 46 members today, each of them committed to improving the lives of fellow West Virginians.
“It’s an affinity group of the United Way that focuses on providing services and leadership opportunities. It’s really gotten ramped up in the past couple years and we’ve been thrilled with the results,” said Emily Swain, community impact director for the United Way.
Swain said the local United Way has designed Emerging Leaders to allow young people to take ownership of the challenges that face area residents and help provide solutions to those challenges.
This summer, local Emerging Leaders have turned their collective attention to area students with their “United for Kids” program.
The project is designed to secure and stockpile items for schools, to ensure teachers have all the educational supplies they need to foster a productive learning environment.
“This year, we’ve chosen education as the primary focus,” said Joe Solberg, co-chair of United for Kids. “It’s a great opportunity for young leaders in the community to show the community what’s important to them. In this case, we’re emphasizing education.”
Solberg got involved with the United Way last year when the Marion County chapter expanded to include Taylor County and his adopted hometown of Grafton.
“Right now, we’re conducting our drive to collect basic educational supplies, as well as hygiene supplies, for students in Marion and Taylor County schools. It’s a way to help ease the burden on the education systems of our two counties,” Solberg said.
Many public schools are underfunded to a point where there’s a scarcity of classroom learning tools and supplies. Teachers too often are burdened with providing such things out of their own pockets, said Solberg. United for Kids will help procure those items and donate them to area schools.
“This summer, we’re specifically interested in hygiene items and essential classroom supplies the schools will keep on hand for students who need them,” said Solberg.
Health care items and toiletries have been identified as items of a substantial need by area teachers. The items secured by the United for Kids campaign will help fill gaps left by assistance programs or food pantries.
“Most of the time, these types of things are donated by volunteers or the school teachers,” said Swain, but the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has depleted reserves. “We’ve found there’s a real need for these types of items in our community.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way operations are conducted at the United Way and everywhere else. Instead of dropping off donated items at a central repository, officials are asking donors to help pad the pantries by employing digital means.
“We’re using Amazon Wish List very much this campaign,” said Chris Sharps, co-chair of United for Kids, who represents Marion County. “With Amazon Wish List, people can shop for supplies to donate without leaving home or going to the designated drop-off spot.
Sharps said this summer’s United for Kids campaign is important to Emerging Leaders because many of them know firsthand the problems the campaign is trying to solve.
“United for Kids is near and dear to all the Emerging Leaders’ hearts because it’s a need we’ve all seen in our communities,” said Sharps. “It’s not something for which you need to fight to get people to realize it’s there. It’s there. We’ve seen it. Many of the kids in the school truly need community support and it’s rewarding to help find a way to provide it.”
Sharps said he believes it’s important for members of a community to consider the plight of its most vulnerable citizens.
“We try to get people engaged in thinking about the youngest members of our community and their particular needs. United for Kids is one of our keystone programs in that respect,” he said.
While the United for Kids initiative wraps up when school begins, Emerging Leaders is year-round.
“It is an ideal group for aspiring community leaders who are under 40 years of age, although we don’t check IDs at the door,” said Solberg. “It’s an opportunity for young leaders to show the community where their hearts lie, what their values are, and what they think is important for the future of their community.”
To learn more about the Emerging Leaders program, visit the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties website at unitedwaymtc.org/emerging-leaders.
