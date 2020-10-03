FAIRMONT — Really, the pattern behind Lincoln's performance against East Fairmont Friday night was an oxymoron: The further the Cougars got from the end zone, the better off they seemed.
Fortunately for coach Rob Hawkins and the Cougars, however, the odd trendline still amounted to a winning formula as Lincoln used a third-quarter avalanche to bury the host Bees 32-14.
"We did a poor job of finishing drives, but we had some big plays in the third quarter that gave us a cushion," said Hawkins, whose Cougars blitzed the Bees for three touchdowns in a three-minute span in the third period to balloon its lead from 14-7 to 32-7. "Big plays kind of carried us all night."
Lincoln had scoring plays of 50 yards and 84 yards through the air and also got a 50-yard fumble return touchdown, with the long-range strikes helping to offset an ugly sequence in which the Cougars started back-to-back-to-back drives in East Fairmont territory and came away with zero points, turning it over on downs each time.
"We just couldn't pick up the yardage when we needed it," Hawkins said of the fourth down foibles in EFHS territory. "We felt like we should've been up bigger."
Eventually, however, the frustration over those missed opportunities were overpowered by the elation of found money. The Cougars' quarterback-receiver connection of David Tate and Zach Snyder hooked up for 50-yard and 84-yard touchdowns, and freshman defensive back David Burdette straight-up ripped the ball from East Fairmont kickoff return man Nicholas O'Dell for a 50-yard fumble return touchdown to directly account for three of Lincoln's five scores on the night. And then to set up Lincoln's other two touchdowns, Snyder hauled in a 40-yard grab in double coverage on a 3rd-and-25 and Devin Tate strip-sacked EFHS quarterback Clay Hershberger that Austin Corley recovered at the Bees' 18 yard-line.
"Third quarter, we had those big plays right in a row," said Hawkins, with Tate's strip-sack, Burdette's 50-yard fumble return TD and the Tate-Snyder 84-yard TD strike all occurring within a four-minute stretch.
"We want (our kids) to play for 48 minutes and I would say we probably played for 44," East Fairmont coach Shane Eakle said, "but that four-minute window where we had those turnovers was a killer. That was really the back breaker."
For most of the first half, in fact, East Fairmont actually held a 7-6 lead as Eakle threw the kitchen sink at the Cougars with a couple of gutsy gambles and the Bees' defense repeatedly made gigantic fourth down stops.
"We rolled the dice a couple of times on that first drive to kind of give us the momentum and then the kids made a couple of plays to jump on them early. That kind of gave us the ability to stay in the game," Eakle said.
The collective nerve of Eakle and his staff showed on the game's very first play when the Bees squibbed an onside on the opening kickoff that Rockett Nicholas recovered to give them the ball at midfield. Hershberger then got the offense inside the red zone via a 31-yard pass to Alex Culp before the Bees faced a 4th-and-goal at the 1 yard-line. Eakle brought on the field goal unit, but then delved back into his bag of tricks, dialing up a fake in which holder and backup quarterback Ian Crookshanks rolled out and found Adam Earls for a 1-yard TD and a 7-0 lead.
"We told our kids, 'We're gonna play to win,'" said Eakle, who also later called a fake punt at his own 30 yard-line Lincoln stopped for a turnover on downs. "We're going to take chances and we're going to keep coaching till the end."
Lincoln responded on its opening series less than a minute later when David Tate wasted no time, uncorking a 50-yard deep ball Snyder ran under for a touchdown. Tate finished the game just 8-of-17 passing, but for 220 yards (27.5 yards/completion) and three TDs.
Thereafter, however, the initial offensive fireworks turned into duds for both teams. East Fairmont's offense went MIA as the Bees tallied just a single first down over their next eight series. Lincoln's attack, meanwhile, went three-and-out on its next possession before turning it over on downs in the red zone three-consecutive series on drives that started at East's 42, 30 and 49 yard-lines, respectively. Technically, the first of those three straight fourth down stops was marked as a fumble when EFHS's Dawson Koren strip-sacked Tate on fourth-and-goal and teammate Seth Watkins recovered the fumble.
"I thought our kids played hard and especially defensively we played hard," Eakle said. "But it makes it tough because there were times where we only possessed the ball for maybe 30 seconds, and that hurts us in time of possession, sure, but also in flipping the field. We have to be more consistent offensively even if it's just to flip the field."
For the game, Lincoln's defense held East Fairmont to just 138 total yards on 57 plays (2.4 yds/play), including just 51 yards on 26 plays in the first half. The Cougars recorded five sacks, with Devin Tate and and Dakota Bainbridge tallying two apiece, and Cordell Taylor collecting the other to go with a tackle for loss. Levi Moore also recorded a pair of TFLs before leaving the game with an injury.
In total, East Fairmont had 11 negative-yardage plays, including sacks, and finished the game with just five net rush yards on 32 attempts.
"Defensively, I thought we did a really good job tonight," Hawkins said. "We were worried about their quarterback running the ball -- that was our biggest concern tonight -- and I feel like we did a really good job on that, and then we got to the quarterback a little bit (in the passing game) and made him rush some throws.
"Overall, I was really pleased with the way the defense played all night."
With the Cougars' defense dominant, Lincoln's offense needed only a small boost for the Cougars to gain some separation on the scoreboard. Zach Snyder, though, provided more than just a slight uptick for LHS, instead morphing into an unstoppable one-man show. He routinely torched 1-on-1 coverage, gaining two and sometimes three steps on his man, and even when East Fairmont had a high safety lurking in deep zone as reinforcement, Snyder went full Moss mode, hauling in contested catches on multiple occasions.
Snyder finished the game with game-highs of five catches for 197 yards and three TDs that covered 50, 11 and 84 yards.
"He made some huge plays," Hawkins said of Synder. "The way they were playing defense, we felt he was our best 1-on-1 matchup and David did a good job throwing it out there and letting him make a play."
"We kept most of it in front," Eakle said of Lincoln's passing game. "We were able to get enough pressure and roll coverages to kind of keep them off balance a little bit, but give them credit, they had made plays when they had to; a couple of those catches were in double coverage where he just came down with it."
Along with Snyder's big day, Lincoln running back Antwan Hilliard cracked the century mark on the ground with 101 yards and a TD on 24 carries. For East Fairmont, Hershbeger finished the game 7-of-23 for 132 yards to go with an 11-yard TD run, while Will Sarsfield led the Bees with 18 rush yards.
Lincoln 32, East Fairmont 14
EF 7 0 7 0 — 14
LN 6 8 18 0 — 32
Records: East Fairmont (1-4), Lincoln (2-1)
FIRST QUARTER
EF - Ian Crookshanks 1-yard pass to Adam Earls (Justin Stinespring kick)
LN - David Tate 50-yard pass to Zach Snyder (Pass failed)
SECOND QUARTER
LN - Antwan Hilliard 3-yard run (Tate pass to John Lopez)
THIRD QUARTER
LN - Tate 11-yard pass to Snyder (Pass failed)
LN - David Burdette 50-yard fumble return (Pass failed)
LN - Tate 84-yard pass to Snyder (Pass failed)
EF - Clay Hershberger 11-yard run (Stinespring kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
TEAM STATISTICS EF LN
Total first downs 10 8
by rush/pass/penalty 1/6/3 4/4/0
Rushing plays 32 32
net yards 5 117
yards per rush 0.2 3.7
Passes (comp/att/Int) 8/24/0 8/17/0
yards passing 133 220
Total plays 57 49
net yards 138 337
yards per play 2.4 6.9
Penalties/yards 5/36 8/65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lincoln: Hilliard 24-101 TD, Levi Moore 3-16, Burdette 2-6, Tate 3-(-6). East Fairmont: Will Sarsfield 8-18, Hershberger 20-6 TD, Crookshanks 2-(-7), TEAM 2-(-12).
PASSING — Lincoln: Tate 8-17, 220 yards, 3 TD. East Fairmont: Hershberger 7-23, 132 yards, Crookshanks 1-2, 1 yard, TD.
RECEIVING — Lincoln: Snyder 5-197 3 TD, Lopez 2-15, Westin Heldreth 1-8. East Fairmont: Alex Culp 1-31, Earls 3-27 TD, Joel Myers 1-25, Sarsfield 1-17, Crookshanks 1-16.
