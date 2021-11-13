FAIRMONT — In Marion County, where many farmers still grow their own food, thousands of people are hungry. And when people are hungry, it’s not always convenient to visit a food pantry.
Several informal groups are tackling emergency food needs by placing blessing boxes throughout the county.
“Churches and other groups started putting them up in strategic places so people could see them when they walked by,” Retired Minister DD Meighen said.
Blessing boxes, or emergency food pantries, were started several years ago, and are just now truly taking hold.
Blessing boxes range in size, but one thing is consistent. They are there to assist people who are living in food insecurity.
The premise is simple. Stock a cabinet with a variety of non-perishable foods, and sometimes paper products, and make it accessible to everyone. Blessing boxes are available 24/7, and they are never locked.
Whether someone is gathering food for a family meal, or simply in need of food, these boxes are there.
And that is no small thing.
Cases of real hunger still exist in our county and around the country. More than 268,000 people in the state of West Virginia are considered “food insecure.”
Research from the nonprofit organization Feeding America shows that in Marion County, more than 7,000 people are living in conditions where they don’t know where their next meal will come from.
Food insecurity refers to the lack of access to enough food to lead a healthy life. When people are food-insecure, it means that food is not available to them on a consistent basis.
Also, it’s not uncommon for families to have to choose between buying food or paying a utility bill.
Blessing boxes aim to close that gap by making food available when people need it most.
While it’s one thing to acknowledge that hunger exists in Marion County, it’s something else entirely to take action to help those people.
“The first one in this area, I believe, was at Grace Lutheran,” Meighen said. “It was Bill Bradley’s idea. But it caught on, and there are a lot of them now.”
These little pantries are not subsidized through government programs, but rather through the goodwill of those who stock them, generally volunteers.
A common phrase used by caretakers of blessing boxes is, “Take what you need, leave what you can.”
“We try to keep it [stocked], and of course we get some donations,” White Hall Municipal Clerk Mary Seese said. “It seems to be going well. People put in and take out. It is outside, so we don’t always see the people who come. Or, they might come during the evening.”
“The people we’ve talked to really appreciate it,” Seese said.
The food in the blessing box varies, depending on “who puts in, and who takes out,” Seese said. “We’ll accept just about anything. We have cereal, we’ve had spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, peanut butter – we have a pretty good variety of food.”
One interesting thing about blessing boxes is the variety of their designs. Whether they are built by volunteers at a church or purchased from a retailer, blessing boxes take on their own look to suit their surroundings.
“We have a pretty nice wooden box,” Seese said. “It looks like a little house. It has three shelves and a big space in the bottom for larger items.” It was placed outside of White Hall’s Public Safety Building in February or March 2021, Seese said. There’s also a drop box for Humane Society donations next to the blessing box.
Some blessing boxes are close to the road, and others are set back against a building. “If they’re on a walk, they’ll see it and then come by for food, anytime, day or night,” Seese said.
One of the newest blessing boxes in Fairmont is on the grounds of Fleming Presbyterian Church on Locust Avenue near the Country Club Road intersection. Others can be found in Rivesville, Fairview, Barrackville and Windmill Park.
