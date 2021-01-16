FAIRMONT — Pierpont Community & Technical College’s Culinary Arts programs continue to receive national recognition for their achievements and excellence.
Along with a top 5 ranking in the 50 Best Culinary Programs in the U.S. by Best Choice Schools, the program has recently been named one of the top culinary schools based on quality and affordability by BestValueSchools.com.
Pierpont was ranked as the No. 5 best culinary academy in the United States by BestChoiceSchools.com. This is one of the many awards given to Pierpont’s Culinary Arts programs.
As a nationally ranked program, the culinary arts program at Pierpont brings recognition and pride to the area, according to a press release from the college.
Recently, Pierpont was recognized as the No. 4 best culinary program in America based on affordability by BestValueSchools.com. According to the website, “Whether one aspires to cook at a local restaurant or become the next Gordon Ramsay, the choice of culinary school matters. That’s why we went on the hunt for the 30 best culinary schools in the United States, then ranked them by affordability.”
This year's accolades for the Pierpont Culinary Arts Program continues a history of honors the program has earned over the years.
On July 17, 2016, Brian A. Floyd. executive director of the Pierpont Culinary Academy and dean of the School of Human Services at Pierpont Brian A. Floyd and Jay R. Mahoney, program coordinator for the Pierpont Culinary Arts Program, were inducted into the American Academy of Chefs and received the gold medallion of Chef August Escoffier during the national convention of the American Culinary Federation in Phoenix, Arizona.
The American Academy of Chefs is a chef honor society of the ACF and was established in 1955, according to a Pierpont press release.
The induction into the American Academy of Chefs “is a recognition of industry experience, industry awards and recognition as well as service to our community and industry,” Floyd said.
There are seven requirements necessary for induction into the academy including being a nationally certified executive chef or a nationally certified culinary educator. Floyd is a nationally certified chef and culinary educator and Mahoney is a nationally certified chef, Floyd said.
Other requirements include having a minimum of 15 years in the culinary industry, being nominated by two current American Academy of Chefs members and being a member of the ACF for a minimum of 10 consecutive years, according to the press release.
“Chef Mahoney and I have both been Chefs of the Year for West Virginia,” Floyd said. “He’s been it multiple times. I’ve served as an evaluator of culinary programs throughout the country. We both have competition experience, both as competitors and coaches.”
For more information on Pierpont and its Culinary Arts Programs, go to Pierpont.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.