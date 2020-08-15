FAIRMONT — Faced with questions about the continuance of the U.S. Postal Service, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin visited the East Side Post Office Friday, as part of a tour around several Post Offices around the region of north central West Virginia.
Manchin met with Postmasters of each county, and said he does not want to see any of the offices close as a result of the coronavirus pandemic or otherwise.
"The purpose of us coming and making visits to all the Post Offices is a scare that we had that they would close our Post Offices and postal services," Manchin said. "To think that it could be cut back or eliminated is unacceptable."
Manchin said the lack of access to the Postal Service could tamper with the upcoming general election, because it is expected that millions will vote via absentee and mail-in ballots this year. He said there are safeguards in place to prevent people from committing voter fraud or mail fraud, and these concerns should not be emphasized as a tactic prior to the election.
"We have been having voting by mail for years, and we have been able to do it very successfully," Manchin said. "There is a $10,000 fine and five years imprisonment if there is voter fraud and mail fraud — that's a federal offense."
Manchin also reacted to the words of U.S. President Donald Trump, who said the widespread use of mail-in ballots could result in more illegal votes. Manchin said he believes the president is targeting the mail because of its potential to sway the election come November.
"If he cuts the money out because it would be more time if you will and more cost to make sure every vote is counted, that could thwart an election or change the election results," Manchin said. "If the president is looking for a reason if he loses to blame it on something saying it's not legitimate, that could be another reason."
Marion County Delegates also attended Mancin's stop at the East Side Post Office, where Delegate Mike Caputo, D-50, said the potential privatization of the mail system could be detrimental to the lives of many throughout West Virginia and throughout the country.
"I think it's huge that we have Sen. Manchin in our corner fighting to save post offices," Caputo said. "The privatization of this industry simply will not work, because private industries have to turn a profit. If they're in a rural area and they can't turn that profit, they're just simply not going to be there."
Delegate Michael Angelucci, D-50, said the attack on the Postal Service is unwarranted, because people have been voting by mail for years. He also said he is happy to see Manchin working to keep the system running.
"We have seen first hand that absentee ballots have been a safe way of voting for decades," Angelucci said. "To see the attack on our Postal Service is shameful, and to know we have a U.S. Senator on our side working to protect our electoral process is reassuring."
Manchin said he will introduce a Senate Bill focused on the Postal Service, which would dictate that no Post Offices close during the course of the pandemic. He said this is all in an effort to protect not only the system itself, but the option for mail-in voting.
"We have gotten support bipartisan," Manchin said. "The rules are here, when you send your mail ballot in, they're going to make sure it's processed no matter what. They're going to get to the clerk's office, that ballot is going to be counted. We want to make sure that is protected and preserved."
Caputo said he has always had confidence that the mail-in voting system works, and there should be no reason to distrust it now, even with a pandemic looming.
"I have complete faith in it and we can't let people scare us into thinking the Post Office can't handle mail-in voting," Caputo said. "It's a shame that this has become political, because that's the last thing it should be. To utilize a service that we have trusted for a long time to benefit someone in an election is just wrong."
Delegate Linda Longstreth, D-50, reinforced that the primary election worked even with a high volume of mail-in and absentee votes, so the general election should see the results come just as well.
"They did fine in the primary, and I think they will be fine in the general," Longstreth said. "They had things they had to learn through the primary because we never had such a big turnout as far as mail-ins.
"The bottom line is we've got to keep the Post Office open so those ballots can be sent and mailed in."
Manchin said the Post Office fills a need that many people across the country are so used to, they take it for granted. He said he wants to make sure Post Offices are kept open across the state, because of their importance to residents' lives.
"To think that it could be cut back or eliminated is unacceptable," Manchin said. "We're making sure these services are never ever eliminated."
