FAIRMONT — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., came to Fairmont Friday to further discuss the American Rescue Plan.
Marion County is slated to receive $10.89 million, which will come in two payments.
Eligible payments with the ARP include supporting public health, replacing lost public sector revenue, investing in water and sewer infrastructure, and investment in broadband infrastructure.
Manchin said he pushed hard for counties and municipalities to receive some sort of monetary aide with the ARP.
“When we did this bill here, the reason I signed on and started working on it and things I was able to do a little bit is try to spread the money out,” Manchin said.
The money must be put toward something by 2024. As long as the money is slated for something by then spending it can be spread into 2026.
“I want to prove to them if you let the people back home have a little bit of flexibility they’ll get a lot more mileage out it than we will coming from Washington,” Manchin said.
Andrew Robinson from the senator’s office said that, on Monday, there will be a some small revision on the funding totals for municipalities. These adjustments will be made by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“Many of you will be interested in the non-entitlement units that come out next week or the week after with the guidance and the very accurate number that you’ll find in your funding that will be coming your way,” Robinson said.
The funding mechanisms will be different for the counties and larger municipalities that will receive their funding directly from the federal government.
“The non-entitlement units and the smaller towns will receive that from the state government in 30 to 60 days from the date the state receives it,” Robinson said.
He said Manchin's office was waiting to see how the governor’s office is going to do the calculations and the process for that. When that information is available it will be made public, he said.
West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey, who has been touring West Virginia alone and at times with Manchin, said it was refreshing to sit down and work with a group of people who have a similar set of goals.
“What we’re doing here today is not happening anywhere else, and the reason I know that is because my office is getting phone call after phone call from auditors offices around the country asking 'How can we set up what you’re doing? How can we set up the same thing?,'” McCuskey said.
He said the three goals of the auditor’s officer is to see that elected officials spend the money legally, effectively and transparently.
“We’re going to help you to feel confident to spend it big, spend it fast and to spend it on the things that you know you need to get done,” McCuskey said.
McCuskey said it’s absolutely a catastrophe that water in West Virginia costs more than it does in other states.
“We’re amongst the poorest people in America and we’re paying more for the only thing that you have to have to live. That’s insane,” McCuskey said.
The money will be deposited into a special revenue account. It also be put into spreadsheets and reported to the auditor’s office. He said to be as efficient as possible and build things properly it’s going to impact decision makers on every level to build the projects appropriately.
“We believe that this technology and this site is going to help you guys do that in the best way possible,” McCuskey said.
Wes Kungel, legislative director for Sen. Manchin, said there are essentially six big buckets of eligible spending. He said the guidelines that are going to impact Fairmont will be available next week.
Marion County Commission President Randy Elliott asked about lost revenues. He said, in Marion County, for the first time is 16 years $1.5 million was spent from their Financial Stabilization Fund. He asked if the money for the ARP could backfill that money given it was indirectly associated with the pandemic.
Manchin said that question has been asked quite a bit, and that money cannot be replenished with money from the ARP.
Elliott also stated in Marion County there were probably 26 water associations and public service districts. He asked how would the county prioritize who needs for what gets done.
“Counties are going to get hit pretty good because all the towns are going to come to you probably and say ‘how much can you help us? If we pick one project that we’re short on what can you help us with?’ Then, both of you together ought to be able to go to the state and say ‘OK, governor and all legislators we need help with this,” Manchin said.
Elliott said the county budget is $15-17 million and to get an excess of $10 million the money needs to be spent wisely.
“That’s a good problem to have but we’ll find out and we will do that,” Elliott said.
McCuskey said if the money is spent a little bit at the time not much would come from it, however, if municipalities and counties could work together spending more money at one time the state would end up with something that’s more meaningful, lasting and get their money’s worth.
