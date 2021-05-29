MORGANTOWN — In the baseball world, Alek Manoah was the star of Thursday's show as the former West Virginia University All-America pitcher authored an eye-popping performance for the Toronto Blue Jays, shutting out the New York Yankees for six innings on two hits in winning his major league debut.
But, the truth of the matter is, we don't live in a baseball world — we live in a computerized, social-media dominated world and if the baseball world was dazzled as Manoah struck out seven and walked only two, his show was upstaged by his mother, Suzanne, and the group that gathered in the second deck at Yankee Stadium to cheer him on.
"His mom got so much air time on TV yesterday — I think there were 30 or 40 of friends and family there — that even Aaron Boone was talking about it being like a road game for the Yankees from all the noise that was coming from that group," said Richard Griffin, speaking of the Yankees manager.
Griffin knows something about debuts and performances and, yes, even about players' mothers and the impact they have on their big-league sons.
Griffin is the former longtime publicist for the Montreal Expos. Talk about tough jobs, imagine publicizing the Expos over 24 years before leaving in 1995 to become a baseball columnist for the Toronto Star.
He's seen a whole lot of players come and go from Boots Day to John Boccabella to Coco Laboy, all lovable characters from the short but wonderful history of baseball in Montreal and Jarry Park, a ball field that had a swimming pool located beyond the right field wall and a big, tall scoreboard.
That swimming pool even has a place in history, for the Pirates' Willie Stargell gained no small amount of fame in Canada as being the only player to sail a baseball over the scoreboard and land it in the swimming pool.
But there was no Twitter for Griffin to deal with then.
Today?
"Basically, Twitter went crazy about Alek's mom. There was no doubt, she was the star of the show," Griffin said.
It seemed, that there was something for everyone in Manoah's performance, even something for the man who coached hm at West Virginia, Randy Mazey.
"Way to go AK! I couldn't be more proud. The same goes for our baseball program and Mountaineers everywhere. We're all proud of you."
Mazey's pride grew out of seeing him mature into the pitcher he spent so much time trying to turn him from an emotion-filled thrower and turn into a pitcher.
When you can throw 97 miles an hour, the tendency when you are young is to lean on that as very few people catch up with it ... but Manoah also had a slider and Mazey worked that into his repertoire.
So, what was it that caught the eye of Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo in Manoah's debut?
"The thing that impressed me the most was that he pitched. He didn't just throw. He didn't have the same stuff he had in spring training, but he threw all four of his pitches and made them work," Montoyo said.
Four pitches!
He was throwing fastballs, sliders, change ups and curves ... 88 pitches in all over his six innings of work in the seven-inning opening game of a doubleheader.
"There was one batter he struck out and he got him by throwing all four pitches to him," Griffin said.
All were strikes. After walking the leadoff Yankee on four pitches, Manoah threw only 14 other pitches out of the strike zone out of the 84 pitches he threw after the walk.
He didn't sneak up on the Yankees, either, even though it was his big-league debut.
He had pitched against them in Steinbrenner Stadium in Tampa during spring training. Playing at home, most of the Yankee regulars played, except for Aaron Judge, and Manoah struck out seven of them in a row, according to Griffin.
"He downplayed it, but it must have been good for his confidence," Griffin said.
Now that doesn't quite match Carl Hubbell's feat of striking out five Hall of Fame players — Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Fox, Al Simmons and Joe Cronin — in succession in the 1934 All-Star game, but it will do for now.
Manoah now has created great hope throughout Canada that Toronto may be on the stage of something big, putting together a hard-throwing, hard-to-hit pitching staff.
"Everyone was waiting for Nate Pearson," Griffin said, referring to a 6-6, 250-pounder who hits 100 and 101 on the radar gun on occasion. "He had some injury problems, but he throws 100, 101. Most of the time he's at 97 or 98 but he's struggled so they are waiting for him."
His major league efforts since being the 17th player picked in the 2017 draft out of College of Central Florida in 2017 have not been good, going 1-1 in two stints with the major league team with a 6.64 ERA, build probably because he has walked 18 while striking out only 16.
If he comes along with Manoah and three left-handers who are there now in — Hyun Jin Ryu, Steven Matz and Robbie Ray — and could be the first solid five-man rotation in Toronto in a long time.
