FAIRMONT — West Virginia House of Delegates members expressed shock and dismay to the news that one of their colleagues took part in Wednesday's chaotic breach of the U.S. Capitol.
Del. Guy Ward, R-50, said Friday he does not know Del. Derrick Evans, R-Wayne County, but was both shocked and saddened by the news that he took part in the storming of the nation's Capitol during Wednesday’s unprecedented turn of events.
“I can't say a whole lot at this time because I'm still waiting to hear more from the Speaker's office, but my prediction is that Governor Justice will be appointing a new delegate to represent District 19 in the very near future,” he said.
Evans livestreamed onto on his social media the events that unfolded Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin announced in a press briefing that Evans would be charged with entering a restricted area and entering the U.S. Capitol. Evans was taken into custody on Friday afternoon.
A statement was released Thursday by an attorney representing Evans, claiming Evans traveled to D.C. to participate in a peaceful protest. The three page document also goes into detail about how Evans was present in the Capitol building but “did not organize, nor did he lead, any group to the event.” The statement also cited that Evans would not be resigning from his public office.
Del. Joey Garcia, D-50, said Evans should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
“At the convening of the legislature next Wednesday I expect that there will be an effort to either expel him, impeach him or remove him for his position,” said Garcia.
Garcia also said he fully supports the effort of having Evans removed from office. Garcia said, as part of the legislature body, members must be held to a high standard. He said the standard for breaking your oath is a very high standard.
“As a member of the legislature you take an oath not only to uphold the West Virginia Constitution but the United States Constitution, and I do believe that he violated that oath,” said Garcia.
Garcia said he does not see Evans’ removal as an issue. His hope is that Republicans and Democrats will make a joint effort to hold Evans accountable.
The delegate said he’s received multiple emails and messages from people from Fairmont and all over the state on the issue. Garcia said he believes this is a strong response from the community.
“This is not who we are. We are better than this and we should expect a higher standard from out elected delegates,” said Garcia.
James Nolan, professor and chair of the WVU Department of Sociology & Anthropology said it’s tempting to explain violence as originating in the psychology or personal characteristics of those we call “criminals,” “terrorists,” or “thugs.” Nolan said this is a mistake. Instead, humans tend to act rationally within the contexts they find themselves. He said this tends to ring true even when these contexts are shaped by ideology, propaganda or untruths.
"His own video shows him acting in concert with protesters forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol. If he is breaking the law with the group, he is not less culpable because of the privileged status he claims,” he said.
