CHARLESTON — Five students from Rivesville Elementary-Middle School recently were among 10 kids who were honored as regional winners in an annual anti-drug art contest.
Tanner Eddy, Khloee Eagle, Kirsten McDonald, Aunnah Fritzman and Liliona McKenzie Wright were named regional winners in the 5th Annual Kids Kick Opioids contest sponsored by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. The program aims to raise awareness about the dangers of prescription painkiller abuse. The final winner of the statewide contest will have the honor of their artwork being used as public service announcement.
“Drug abuse needlessly claims too many lives, and our hope is the entries from these artistic students will bring greater awareness and change,” Morrisey said. “These entries reveal not only the immense creativity and talent of our students — in some instances, their designs also show the heartbreaking situations that some students experience at home.”
Other regional winners are Claire A. McElwayne of St. Mary’s Grade School; Stella Carlson, Ethan Fuhriman and Tristan Thomas, all of Mountaineer Middle School; and Emily Spackman of Tucker Valley Elementary-Middle School.
Judges recognized winning entries from 67 students overall. Those designs will be displayed in the State Capitol in the fall.
The statewide winner and runner-up will be announced soon. The statewide winning entry will appear in newspapers across West Virginia as the Attorney General’s next public service announcement.
Kids Kick Opioids represents one of many initiatives through which the Attorney General has sought to combat West Virginia’s drug overdose death rate, including a lawsuit against the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that achieved sweeping reforms to the nation’s drug quota system.
The Attorney General also has combated the opioid crisis with civil litigation, multistate initiatives, funding to target opioid abuse, criminal prosecutions, new technology, engagement with the faith-based community and education.
The West Virginia Board of Pharmacy, West Virginia Association of School Nurses and the Capitol Police assisted in judging the public service announcement contest.
