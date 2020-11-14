MORGANTOWN — If hard work produces greatness in an athlete, reserve a spot in the Hall of Fame for Jordan McCabe.
I know, his first two years at West Virginia were hardly Hall of Fame stuff, but it was a huge transition period for him and with his approach during this past offseason and he might just be ready to blossom at the point for West Virginia.
How good has he been? He’s even drawing praise from coach Bob Huggins.
“Huggs is not too big on compliments. That’s not how he works most of the time. But I’ve heard him say to me that I’m shooting it a lot better. I look at my percentages after practice every day,” McCabe said.
How far did McCabe go in trying to polish the areas of his game that were lacking, especially his shot?
About as far as anyone could go.
“Over the summer (in the midst of the pandemic) I went home during the first few months of this craziness,” McCabe said. “I have someone who I trust with everything in terms of basketball — Jason Otter. He lives in Michigan, so I drove from Wisconsin to Michigan — an 11-hour trip — and I stayed with him for two weeks.
“We broke down my shot, and when I say broke down the shot I didn’t take a shot outside of five feet for the entire two weeks. Everything was form. It was monotonous and detailed and video work. That was one aspect of it.”
And that was just part of it.
He also worked with Ryan Borowicz, who was a big time shooter at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and who now runs camps.
“He has a gym in Green Bay where I went to work out during all the craziness,” McCabe continued. “We stayed social distant and he was allowed to open under certain guidelines. Me and Ryan worked side by side for three or four months while I was home.
“Between those two guys I broke down my shot completely.”
But Huggins wasn’t left out the mix, either.
“He sent me videos of his shot to try to talk him through some of the things I thought would help him. He had a workout guy. I kind of get a little leery of those guys sometimes, but he did a terrific job and he’s shooting the ball really well,” Huggins said
“Huggs has been somebody to cosign that, telling me that’s what he’s been wanting to see me do but that him just saying it isn’t going to fix it. He said I was going to have to take some extreme steps, which I did this summer,” McCabe said.
The shooting, though, was only one of the things McCabe wanted to fix this summer.
“I also wanted to fix my assist-to-turnover ratio,” McCabe said. “It has to be significantly better than it has been the past two years. You know, you play like you practice. Huggs has preached that to me and the whole team.”
And so McCabe has been attacking practice.
“My biggest goal is in the 5-on-5 drills not having a single turnover and that will carry over to the game,” he said.
This being his third year, McCabe feels he is reaching maturity as a college point guard.
“It’s another year deeper now for me to understand our offense, to know how to use certain sets and continuities that we have,” McCabe said. “We try to keep it really simple with our offense. It’s not anything crazy — if you watch it more than once on TV you will start to pick it up.
“But that’s not the important thing for me. What is important is who’s coming open first, who’s coming open second, who’s coming open third, who has the hot hand. That’s just basketball IQ plays and being a student of the game. Those are the kind of things I did over the summer.”
Those are the subtle aspects of the game that are crucial to running the show, but they aren’t something that you can get strictly through drills or working hard on the court.
They must be built off the court.
“A lot of things don’t show up on the stat sheet for point guards. There are no drills you can do for understanding the flow of the game. You have to watch a lot of basketball, constantly absorbing things from other people...and that’s what I constantly try to do,” McCabe said.
Huggins all of a sudden feels rich in the guard position and outside shooting.
Taz Sherman has been scorching from the outside — the other day in a scrimmage he went 8-for-8 from 3-point range — and Sean McNeil has also been blistering from outside.
So you could see such combinations as McCabe with either Sherman or McNeil at the shooting guard, or even McCabe playing with Deuce McBride there. Huggins also can go with McBride at the point with Sherman or McNeil at shooting guard.
The team gets a different look with McBride at the point, who is more of penetrator, than McCabe, who is more a floor general.
