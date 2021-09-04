FAIRMONT — On Jan. 21, 1886, West Virginia experienced its first major mine disaster.
The Newburg Mine in Preston County exploded, killing 39 men and boys. Among the dead were six members of one family, including two teenagers.
Although the Orrel Coal Company presumably paid for gravesites for the fallen miners, the final resting places were unmarked until recently.
On Friday, a group gathered at Woodlawn Cemetery to dedicate a monument to the six family members who were buried there.
“For 135 years there was no monument,” Woodlawn Cemetery Board President Nancy Bickerstaff said. “They were from England and living in Fairmont. And they were working in the Newburg Mine when it exploded — there were two 14-year-olds.”
“We first learned about it when a man came here from Newburg,” Bickerstaff said. “He knew something about the miners, and where they were buried.”
As with many old cemeteries, graves are often unmarked, or the names have faded over time. Locating the graves of the miners killed in the explosion was a long process.
“We started looking for the graves,” Bickerstaff said. “It took a couple of years.”
Some records from that time were hard to find, but most books and maps were available through Fairmont State University. A few books were donated from private collections, Bickerstaff said, which provided additional information about the site of the graves.
The search effort was shared by several people, including Woodlawn Board Member David Smith and Historian and Fairmont State University Professor Raymond Alvarez. Fairmont State University student Alexander Pane also contributed to the research as part of his senior capstone project. Pane has since graduated with a degree in information systems management.
“It was a real collaboration to find the graves,” Bickerstaff said.
Through their research, the collaborators learned that the six workers were originally from Durham County, England, and they immigrated to the United States in 1881. According to incomplete records, the families received some money through a relief fund, but it’s unclear if the surviving family members — the wives, children, mothers and sisters — moved back to England.
Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella and Marion County Commission President Randy Elliott were both on hand to help dedicate the memorial for the fallen miners.
Both men also recognized the ongoing efforts that have been made at Woodlawn Cemetery, including the complete renovation of the caretaker’s house.
“We need to recognize Nancy Bickerstaff for her ongoing efforts to make Woodlawn what it is today,” Mainella said. “She inherited the place when it was not so nice.”
“And a lot of other people,” Bickerstaff said. “There are a lot of people who helped with it.”
“People said just tear it down, didn’t they?” Elliott said, “but we wanted to preserve the history. We saw the potential [of the historic caretaker’s house], and I knew what Nancy could do. So we helped raise money, and everyone helped out.”
The Woodlawn Cemetery has its share of historic markers, including the gravesite of Fred Mooney, one of the organizers of the Battle of Blair Mountain.
“Fred Mooney was one of the union leaders from Blair Mountain,” Alvarez said. “We found him last year — he’s in Section 5.”
In 1921, Mooney and thousands of armed miners marched to Mingo County to protest wretched working conditions and disgracefully low pay. Mooney was known as a radical leader who rallied fellow miners through his vocal support of the United Mine Workers of America.
Woodlawn Cemetery is divided into sections that can be found using a map on the cemetery’s website. With more than 15,000 graves spread over 42 acres, the cemetery can be tough to navigate. Recently, Fairmont State University students began working on a mobile app that will help locate graves, Alvarez said, but it’s not clear when the app will be released.
