FAIRMONT — No. 11 seed and massive underdog Braxton County pried three-first half turnovers and hit on multiple big plays against No. 6 seed and Class AA powerhouse Fairmont Senior in the teams' Class AA first round playoff clash Friday night at East-West Stadium.
And still none of it mattered a lick.
Polar Bears star quarterback and Kennedy Award candidate Gage Michael ripped the visiting Eagles for 318 yards of total offense and seven total touchdowns, all in the first half, as Fairmont Senior rolled past Braxton County 60-34 and advanced to the Class AA state quarterfinals next weekend versus No. 14 Independence.
"I'm glad he's on our team," said Fairmont Senior coach Nick Bartic of Michael. "It's playoff time and you really get to see him do his thing and see how special he is as a competitor and how valuable he is to your team."
Michael rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 carries and also completed 8-of-13 passes for 107 yards and three more touchdowns before ending his night at halftime with Fairmont Senior holding a 41-14 lead.
"I don't think I've ever scored seven touchdowns in one half and it was great for the team to win in the first round obviously, but as an individual, I have to play way better," said Michael, who was still stewing over a pair of interceptions he threw. "Those two picks were awful. I have to have better decision making and just play way better."
Michael's competitive standards will always lean him toward harsh critiques of himself rather than glowing praise, but for just about everyone else in attendance at East-West Stadium on Friday night, his performance was electrifying. He ripped off a pair of 60-plus-yard scoring runs that included a 65-yard sprint off right tackle on the very first play from scrimmage and then an unbelievable 72-yard cutback run in the second quarter in which he stiff armed one defender and pulled a spin move on another before breaking loose down the sideline.
"We've been coming out the past couple of weeks just super flat almost and we haven't played up to the level that we've wanted, so coming out and making a play on the first play was big for us to set the tone," Michael said of the 65-yarder. "But probably my favorite one was the one over on the sideline where I cut it back and got a spin and a score — I don't know how it looked, but it felt pretty sweet."
Michael also tallied additional TD runs that from three yards and one yard out, and he also tossed three scores that covered 12, 15 and 15 yards. And defensively, he nabbed an interception in the second quarter he returned 51 yards into the red zone.
All told, Michael's 318 yards of total offense in the first half was the catalyst for a Fairmont Senior offense that rolled up 443 yards in the first half and 564 for the game.
Yet in spite of the Polar Bears' two-way dynamism, Braxton County — a squad that more than showed it guts by even cracking the Class AA playoff field with just a 17-player roster — found a way to hang around in what was a marathon of a first quarter that ended with the Polar Bears holding a narrow 20-14 lead.
The Eagles, led by the innovative quarterbacking of Jett Cogar, unearthed a couple of big plays downfield en route to one touchdown, with Tyler Cox first hauling in a 29-yard reception and then Cogar connecting with Baine Cogar for the touchdown on a 46-yard bomb. And they scavenged another score when Cox intercepted a pass Michael threw right to him in the flat and returned it 33 yards for a pick-six.
Jett Cogar finished the game 12-of-27 for 185 yards with a TD and an INT. He also rushed for 58 yards and a pair of second-half TDs, and he plucked an interception off Michael in the second quarter. Baine Cogar, meanwhile, recorded game highs of five receptions and 122 receiving yards.
"(Their offense) being able to run or pass kept us honest and that's always good prep to see fast receivers and a quarterback who can throw the ball, especially in the playoffs," Bartic said of the Eagles. "That's something that will ultimately benefit our secondary, because we've been playing run-heavy teams to end the regular season, so that was good to get a little bit of a feel for teams that can throw the ball."
Fairmont Senior, which was already missing its top receiver and corner Kayson Nealy for the remainder of the season, was also without fellow wide receivers/cornerbacks Evan Dennison and Alex Brophy Friday night, casting usual backups into starting roles. Eventually, however, FSHS's spot starters found their footing, and overall, the Polar Bears limited the Eagles' offense to 126 yards on 28 plays (4.6 yds/play) in the first half as they pulled away with a 28-0 second quarter.
"In terms of giving up the big play, that was the No. 1 thing we didn't want to do and we did that in the first quarter, and then we also turned it over in the first quarter," Bartic said. "(In the second quarter), I think we settled into the game on defense and were more sound, and then we also managed turnovers better."
The 28-0 second quarter by the Polar Bears was capped off with a two-play scoring drive just before halftime. On the first of those two plays, FSHS burned Braxton County with a trick play double pass that saw wide receiver and backup quarterback Dominick Stingo connect with a wide open Jayden Cheriza for 35 yards, and then to finish the drive, Michael lofted a pass to Stingo in the back corner of the end zone for a 15-yard TD pass.
Stingo finished the game with 35 yards passing, 28 yards rushing and 27 yards receiving, to go with a pair of touchdowns, while Cheriza led the Polar Bears with 72 receiving yards on three receptions. Kieshawn Cottingham caught another two passes for 31 yards, including a 15-yard TD catch, and rushed for 59 yards on six carries, and Zach Toothman rushed for 113 yards and a TD in the second half on just six carries.
No. 6 Fairmont Senior 60, No. 11 Braxton County 34
FSHS 20 28 12 0 — 60
BCHS 14 0 6 14 — 34
Records: Fairmont Senior (8-2), Braxton County (6-3)
FIRST QUARTER
FS - Gage Michael 65-yard run (Nicky Scott kick)
FS - Michael 12-yard pass to Scott (Kick missed)
BC - Tyler Cox 33-yard interception return (Jett Cogar pass to Baine Cogar)
FS - Michael 15-yard pass to Kieshawn Cottingham (Scott kick)
BC - J. Cogar 46-yard pass to B. Cogar (Run failed)
SECOND QUARTER
FS - Michael 3-yard run (Scott kick)
FS - Michael 72-yard run (Scott kick)
FS - Michael 1-yard run (Scott kick)
FS - Michael 15-yard pass to Dominick Stingo (Scott kick)
THIRD QUARTER
FS - Stingo 13-yard run (Run failed)
BC - J. Cogar 38-yard run (Pas failed)
FS - Zach Toothman 24-yard run (Run failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
BC - J. Cogar 6-yard run (Run failed)
BC - Drew Pritt 15-yard run (Justin Paletti run)
TEAM STATISTICS FS BC
Total first downs 16 7
by rush/pass/penalty 11/5/0 3/4/0
Rushing plays 38 20
net yards 422 132
yards per rush 11.1 6.6
Passes (comp/att/Int) 9/14/2 12/29/1
yards passing 142 185
Total plays 52 49
net yards 564 317
yards per play 10.8 6.5
Penalties/yards 9/80 4/55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Fairmont Senior: Gage Michael 10-211 4 TD, Zach Toohtman 6-113 TD, Kieshawn Cottingham 6-59, Germaine Lewis 7-42, Dominick Stingo 2-28 TD, Zach Anderson 1-0, Landon Fluharty 1-(-2), Koby Toothman 1-(-3), Gavin Michael 1-(-4), Jaden Moore 2-(-13), TEAM 1-(-8). Braxton County: Jett Cogar 3-58, 2 TD, Drew Pritt 9-47 TD, Justin Paletti 6-27, Zak Knight 2-0.
PASSING — Fairmont Senior: Michael 8-13, 107 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT, Stingo 1-1, 35 yards. Braxton County: J. Cogar 12-27, 185 yards, TD, INT, Logan Conley 0-2, 0 yards.
RECEIVING — Fairmont Senior: Jayden Cheriza 3-72, Cottingham 2-31 TD, Stingo 2-27 TD, Nicky Scott 1-12 TD, Lewis 1-0. Braxton County: Baine Cogar 5-122 TD, Ethan Cunningham 1-32, Tyler Cox 1-29, Conley 1-10, Paletti 1-(-1), Pritt 3-(-7).
