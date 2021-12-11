WHITE HALL — The first hospital to be constructed in 20 years in West Virginia is now ready to open its doors to patients beginning Tuesday.
Officials from the community joined Mon Health System President and CEO David Goldberg and others to dedicate the new Marion Neighborhood Hospital at the Middletown Commons.
Goldberg was joined by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra to honor the accomplish, which Goldberg said, began "364 days ago."
He said the new hospital is all about providing care close to home.
“From the very beginning, the people of White Hall and greater Marion County community welcomed us with wide open arms, and we cannot express strongly enough how grateful we are for the overwhelming support,” Goldberg said. “There is a clear desire in this region for more high-quality, patient-centered health care options, and we are confident that when our hospital opens, it will exceed your expectations in every way.”
Goldberg said Mon Health invested $25 million to build the new facility, which was originally planned just down Interstate 79 in Pleasant Valley. However, he said he could not refuse the offer that David Biafora, owner of Biafora Holdings LLC, made to convince him to change plans and build the new hospital in the former mall.
“As the most important community hospital system in the region, Mon Health believes this is the kind of innovation that will advance healthcare services for the future,” Goldberg said. “We are proud to uphold the tradition of community hospitals by expanding hospital services in Marion County, delivering high quality care to citizens when and where they need it.”
Manchin said health care services have been diminishing at an alarming rate in the past 20 years in rural areas around the country. He thanked Mon Health for investing in Marion County. He also congratulated guests who were involved in the development of the hospital in tandem with the role he played in earmarking $8 billion of federal funding for rural areas such as West Virginia.
Becerra echoed Manchin’s remarks and applauded Mon Health for opening a small format hospital in a rural community in the current year and the benefits it will bring to the community.
“There are 10 beds here that you know you can use,” Becerra said. “When your child gets sick, you know you can come here and not have to travel miles to get to a place like here.”
The Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital is what’s known as a small-format hospital, which offers a smaller number of beds than a traditional hospital, but still brings high-level services such as a 24-hour emergency care unit, overnight hospitalization services, on-site diagnostic testing and imaging, and laboratory services and 10 inpatient beds.
Mon Health announced plans to build a 10-bed hospital in Pleasant Valley in early 2020 shortly after news broke that Fairmont Regional Medical Center was going to close and layoff over 500 employees. The new boutique hospital will have 65 employees and Mon Health is still looking to fill various job openings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.