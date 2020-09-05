Morgantown cab company expands service to Fairmont area

MORGANTOWN — After a two-year hiatus, taxi service returned to Fairmont and Marion County this week when Motown Taxi expanded its presence into the area.
“In August 2018, when Yellow Cab in Fairmont closed down, that was the last time there was taxi service in Fairmont,” said Thomas Robertson, general manager of Motown Taxi, which is based in Morgantown.
Motown Taxi was formed in January 2016 to serve primarily the Morgantown market. But when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in mid-March this year, Robertson said he knew areas in Marion County were being underserved and decided the local market was ripe for the expansion of his company.
“With the COVID pandemic, buses aren’t running as frequently as before and there’s a general lack of public transportation available. We knew the Fairmont and Marion County area would have a high demand for our services and we worked quickly to expand here,” Robertson said.
Motown Taxi said it understood private ride-sharing companies hadn’t stepped up to fill the void.
“Are far as I’m aware, there aren’t many, if any, Uber or Lyft drivers working in the Fairmont area,” Robertson said. “From the calls we’ve been getting, it doesn’t seem like they’re operating much in the Marion County area. We receive a lot of calls for service especially from the downtown Fairmont area.”
Robertson said that unlike Uber or Lyft, his company’s rates are set and regulated by state government.
“Our prices are regulated as a utility by the State of West Virginia. When you enter one of our taxis, you’re always going to pay $3.25 to get in. You’re always going to pay $1.85 per mile with the current fuel adjustment. That’s 24 hours a day, seven days a week, no matter what,” Robertson said.
Such regulation allows customers to know ahead of time what they’ll be charged for a ride.
“You’ll know about how much you’ll be charged before you even make the reservation,” said Jeffrey Carbaugh, Motown Taxi’s regional manager who oversees its Marion County operations.
Would-be passengers can download Motown Taxi’s mobile app, which provides a price estimate for each trip.
“Our prices never change, so our customers always know exactly how much they’re paying,” Robertson said. “With the other ride services, there’s a bit of a bait-and-switch because when they’re busy they charge you more. We don’t feel that’s very consumer-friendly.”
According to their respective websites, Uber customers are charged $6.60 upon entering a car, while Lyft charges about $5 to begin a ride.
“Our prices begin around $3.50 to $4. We normally charge by geographic distance, the miles determined by GPS locations. In the event we’re asked to stop somewhere along the way, it begins to charge after five minutes. But once we begin to move again, it returns to calculating by mileage,” Carbaugh said.
In this time of coronavirus, Carbaugh said Motown Taxi is highly-concerned about keeping its vehicles clean for customer safety.
Between every customer, cabs are sanitized to ensure safety. There are plexiglass dividers in all vehicles. Masks are required for both drivers and customers. Each vehicle also gets a deep cleaning every 12 hours.
Such safety precautions don’t end with virus concerns. The company offers transparent information about each driver it employs.
“When you book a ride with us, you get an automated text message with name of the cab driver, the vehicle number, a profile picture of the driver’s face, and the type of cab that will be arriving because we have several styles,” he said. ““We absolutely try to make it a safe, easy way to travel.”
Motown taxi has nine dedicated drivers stationed in the Marion County area.
“We maintain a fleet of cabs down here in Fairmont, which provides a quick response time and lower customer wait times. Our cabs are ready to serve Marion County residents around the clock, 24/7,” Carbaugh said. “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we want area residents to know we’re here to provide reliable transportation for everyone who needs it.”
Robertson said by offering safe, affordable transportation to local citizens during a time of crisis will be ultimately good for his business.
“We put an emphasis on customer satisfaction and safety. And we really want to be here in the community at a time when we need each other the most. That’s what we’re here for and that’s what will help us grow as a company,” he said.
David Powell, of Worthington, said he’s missed taxi service during the past few years and is happy it is available again in the county.
“Whether it’s a quick trip to the grocery store or a safe trip home after a night on the town, I’m glad we’ve finally got cabs back in Marion County,” he said.
