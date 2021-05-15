CHARLESTON — West Virginia becomes the 13th state to announce it will cease paying unemployment compensation to residents who are currently receiving COVID-related benefits.
Beginning June 19 at midnight, the Mountain State will end its participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs.
“West Virginians have access to thousands of jobs right now,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “We need everyone back to work. Our small businesses and West Virginia’s economy depend on it.”
According to press release issued Friday by WorkForce West Virginia, the state will ends its participation in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation, as well as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers.
The state will also cease issuing unemployment compensation to those currently receiving payments via Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted and Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation, which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings.
“Workforce West Virginia stands ready to help West Virginians return to the workforce,” said Scott Adkins, acting WorkForce WV commissioner. “We know last year was incredibly difficult for many workers in West Virginia and we want to remind folks we are here for them.”
Officials said residents who file for unemployment for weeks they did not work before June 19, that are eligible under federal program requirements, will continue to be processed.
WorkForce West Virginia is also emphasizing that career specialists are available to help job seekers find new jobs. For those residents who cannot find work, career specialists will help identify possible training programs that may help an individual change his or her career path or enter an apprenticeship program.
Justice's decision comes after this week's jobs report showed that the number of U.S. workers filing for unemployment benefits fell to 473,000.
West Virginia joins 12 states — all with GOP governors — that have announced they will stop paying the extra benefit as soon as June or July. In Tennessee, for example, Gov. Bill Lee said the state will stop issuing the payment July 3. In Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson said on Twitter that state will end June 12.
The 12 states will also end their participation in two federal benefit programs: one that has made gig workers and the self-employed eligible for assistance for the first time, and a second that provides extra weeks of aid. Together, those programs cover 12.5 million people nationwide.
On Thursday, Arizona said it will stop paying the additional $300 July 10, though it will continue with the two federal benefit programs.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is also throwing in a sweetener: A $2,000 bonus paid to workers who get and keep a full time job for at least 10 weeks. Part-time workers will get $1,000.
Businesses have cited the extra $300 as a reason they are struggling to hire. An analysis by Bank of America economists found that people who had earned up to $32,000 in their previous jobs can receive as much or more income from jobless aid. Some unemployed people say the extra benefit allows them to take more time to look for work, which can make hiring harder.
The article contained content from Associated Press.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.