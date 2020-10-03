Mountaineers looking for explosive plays on offense against Baylor today

MORGANTOWN — In some ways, West Virginia University's football team comes into Saturday's noon home game against Baylor — which will be live on ABC — feeling like the Road Runner cartoon character Wile E. Coyote, who was always trying to come up with an explosive moment only to have it blow up in his face.
That's how it's been for the Mountaineers since Neal Brown arrived on the scene. It's as if their playbook came from the same Acme mail order house that Wile E. Coyote's contraptions came from in the popular Looney Tunes animation.
The Mountaineers are in search of big plays on offense. They feel like they have the makings of having an explosive offense, but somehow, they just can't get the fuse lit.
"We missed eight opportunities for explosive plays," Brown said. "Not by much, but that's the difference between winning and losing. We were close. It's frustrating to be so close and yet so far away."
In Leddie Brown, they have a running back who is capable of making explosive plays in a power game and who has strung together a couple of consecutive 100-yard games while the Mountaineers were going 1-and-1. And Brown's back up, Alec Sinkfield, offers an alternative in a speedy smaller back who can make players miss with a nifty cut here or there.
In quarterback Jarret Doege, they feel they have a talented arm that can hit the deep pass but he came up off target on a couple of deep open receivers against Oklahoma State and when he was on target the receiver didn't make the big play.
There was one connection for 70 yards to slot Winston Wright on a touchdown throw and run and slot TJ Simmons was on the right end of a 41-yard pass, but that was all WVU could do offensively beyond 20-yard gains.
WVU believes in receivers Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James. They also have explosive outside receivers, but everything they've tried with them so far has blown up in their face.
Make no doubt, a few successful explosive plays will change the way opponents defend WVU and loosen things up quite a bit, even make it tougher to rush the passer and ease the pressure on the offensive line.
WVU found itself frustrated when it got to the Oklahoma State 30 last week, in part because they couldn't come up with that big play.
"We went up and down the field but got stalled in the fringe area," Neal Brown said. "We missed explosive plays. We got to be able to connect on those downfield plays. We were one or zero of eight."
Just how does a coach define an explosive play? It isn't always breaking 80 yards for a touchdown.
"On offense it's over 18 yards, either rushing or passing," Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy said on Monday's Big 12 coaches conference all. "At the end of the day, if you get big chunks of yards it's the same, rush or pass."
"We look at it as 15 yards rushing and 20 throwing," said Kansas State's Chris Klieman after he had used explosive plays to upset Oklahoma. "There's times when we have a seven-yard gain that feels explosive if we could have had a seven-yard loss. Look at the Kansas City Chiefs. They are just looking for match ups. That's what football has become."
Texas' coach Tom Herman defined explosive plays as runs of 10 or more yards and passes of 15 or more.
"Our goal is four explosive runs and five explosive passes a game," Herman said.
WVU's new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker is hoping to craft his offense to produce such moments and feels that players like Ford-Wheaton, Sam James and Leddie Brown are about there, meaning he wouldn't be surprised to see it happen this week against Baylor.
"The strides Bryce Ford-Wheaton has made may not be yet seen by the public but it wouldn't be fair to judge where he's at on what's happened so far," Parker said. "He's playing at a fairly high level. So, in order to get to that point where he makes some plays down the field and gets to celebrate the end result, you have to get to the point where you know why you are getting the opportunity to make those plays."
Parker believes Ford-Wheaton has reached that point.
"Now the next step is for him to finish," he said. "He's put himself in position to clear man coverage and become highly invested in getting better. Now, instead of being homed in on just getting results — which can be a very emotional roller coaster — he's now just involved in getting better.
"I think you will continue to see him ascend and make more plays down the field that will help us become more explosive."
James, who has unlimited potential but limited production, to date, is a different story.
"He struggled to get off press coverage against Oklahoma State," Parker said. "I don't think he would play that way again."
James, Parker said, was putting too much into what he was doing.
"Sometimes, that slows you down," he said.
Leddie Brown, Parker believes, is on the verge of becoming a major offensive force for the Mountaineers.
"I think our assessment as a staff is Leddie has now put himself in a position where you can look at him and judge him how great backs are judged," Parker said. "In my opinion, great backs are judged by the 4-yard runs more so than the big ones and by the ability to get yards after contact.
"Leddie has put himself in position to grow. He's getting yards after contact. His eyes are getting better as far as where he wants to put the football. I think it has really helped him to get in a position to get the ball vertical when it's time to. Now he's starting to develop a mentality of getting it vertical and making people miss," Parker said.
"That's allowed him to play at a high level these two weeks and he's going to have to continue to do that if we are going to get where we want to go running the football."
And this week will be an offensive challenge as Baylor comes in with a solid defense that started under Matt Ruhle, now coaching in the NFL, and carried on by his successor, Dave Aranda, who has previously served as defensive coordinator at Wisconsin, Utah State and Hawaii before last year helping LSU to the national championship as defensive coordinator.
Last year, the Bears held WVU to just 219 yards, 14 of them on the ground, and just 14 points in a 17-14 squeaker.
Offensively, Baylor rides the running and passing of four-year starting quarterback Charlie Brewer, who threw for two touchdowns in last year's win over the Mountaineers.
They also a prime-time challenge in Trestan Ebner, who opened the season with a record breaking four-touchdown performance against Kansas. By scoring on two kickoff returns, one rushing and one receiving, he became the first player in the Big 12s 25-year history to score touchdowns three different ways in a game.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
