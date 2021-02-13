MORGANTOWN — No. 14 West Virginia has been waiting for No. 12 Oklahoma to come knocking on the Coliseum's door, as it will do at 1 p.m. Saturday, for the Mountaineers feel they owe the Sooners some payback.
And don't be surprised if Derek Culver doesn't beat everyone to answer the door when they come ringing because he's had just about enough of their antics.
On Jan. 2, the Mountaineers ushered in the New Year in Norman, Oklahoma, and suffered a humbling 75-71 defeat.
It was a loss where they had no answer for Umoja Gibson of the Sooners, who punched them in the gut by hitting 8 of 11 three-point shots on his way to scoring 29 points.
But Gibson's punch was a figurative one. Culver found the Sooners to be offering a far more physical one, jostling him as he went down the court, doubling down on him whenever anyone thought of passing him the ball, pushing and grabbing his arm, his uniform or anything else they could get hold of.
The result was the most frustrating day of the year for the Mountaineers' post player, clearly affected by the treatment he was shown.
In the box score it resulted in a day in which he went 1 for 4 from the floor, had only six rebounds and turned the basketball over seven times.
He finished with just two points, a third straight disappointment against the Sooners.
"We didn't get what we normally get out of Derek, that was Derek's worst game of the year," Huggins said at the time.
In two losses last year Culver went 2 for 10 and 2 for 11 shooting with five turnovers so his numbers for the last three games against the Sooners are 5 for 25 shooting, just 20 percent with 21 rebounds and 12 turnovers.
"Believe me, Derek remembers," Huggins said when asked about the Sooners before Friday's practice. "I just talked to the television announcers who, by chance, had the first game. They brought it up and the first 10 minutes of the conversation were about just that. I think we're all aware of what happened in the first game."
No one knows better than Culver, who you might have noticed is something of an intense competitor, one who likes to dish it out rather than take it.
"It's hard to shrug some of that stuff off," Huggins said. "To think that it doesn't get into somebody's head. I think the hard thing is, it's hard not to react to it. I think, under the circumstances, he did a marvelous job of not reacting to it because he knew what was at stake."
Well, there's a whole lot more at stake now because WVU is in the national picture and don't think Oklahoma is going to be allowed to get away with such antics on the Mountaineers home court, even if there are limited fans in the stands.
Oklahoma is a huge game for WVU.
"We obviously want to beat everybody in the league," Huggins said. "We're solidly in second place right now. We certainly want to finish as high as we possibly can, not just for the conference tournament, but the NCAA Tournament.
"We're going to play nothing but quality teams from here on out," Huggins said. The more quality teams we beat, the higher our seed is going to be. I think we're certainly playing for seeds in both the conference tournament and the NCAA Tournament right now."
To do it, though, they will need Culver at his best, a lot more.
Huggins said he wasn't sure of Taz Sherman's status for the game. Sherman missed the Texas Tech game with what he said he thought was a groin injury and he hadn't talked to his shooting guard yet when he met with the media.
Not that Sherman was missed much as Sean McNeil stepped in and scored a career high 26 points against the Red Raiders.
