Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. High 66F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.