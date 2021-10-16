CLARKSBURG — The federal Drug Enforcement Agency has once again teamed up with local law enforcement agencies around the U.S. to host another National Take Back Day.
On Oct. 23, West Virginia residents can drop off unused prescription drugs and other stimulants at multiple law enforcement locations around the state. Take Back programs prevent drugs from falling into the wrong hands.
According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019.
The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from a family member or a friend, often from the home medicine cabinet. The DEA’s Take Back Day event provides an opportunity for Americans to return unused medications at a designated site for proper disposal.
Harrison County residents can drop off medications at the W.Va. State Police Detachment at 2350 Murphys Run Rd. in Bridgeport. The Clarksburg Police Department is teaming up with Walgreens at 505 Rosebud Ave., as well as the Walmart at 550 Emily Dr. and the Clarksburg Police Department headquarters at 222 West Main St.
Marion County residents can drop off their unused medications at the Fairmont Police Department headquarters at 500 Quincy St.
In April 2021, the 20th National Take Back Day included 4,425 law enforcement participants, working at 5,060 collection sites. A total weight of 839,543 lbs, or 420 tons, of prescription medication were collected. Take Back Day allowed for individuals to do this anonymously and safely.
The DEA website — takebackday.dea.gov — provides a list of drop off sites using a collection site locator that are searchable using ZIP Code, county or city of residence.
“Too often, unused prescription drugs find the way into the wrong hands. That’s dangerous and often tragic. That’s why is was great to see thousands of folks from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in — safely and anonymously — a record amount of prescription drugs," according to the DEA.
After drugs are collected on National Take Back Day, law enforcement incinerate the drugs to ensure they are disposed of properly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.