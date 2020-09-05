Natural Resources Police ready for Labor Day weekend

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Natural Resources Police officers will be patrolling the state’s rivers and lakes during the Labor Day weekend. This weekend typically signals the end of boating season for Mountain State residents.
While West Virginia is a landlocked state, boaters are fortunate to have more than 2,000 miles of navigable streams and numerous lakes open for anglers and boaters to enjoy. But before residents get out on the water, there are a numbers of things to keep in mind.
Be Smart
Operating a motorboat is like driving a car. There are several things boaters need to do to keep yourself and others safe. DNR officials recommend taking a boat safety course before operating a motorboat. Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1986 must successfully complete a Boating Safety Education Course before operating a motorboat or personal watercraft upon the waters of this state.
Life jackets save lives! Water-related deaths, injuries and incidents in West Virginia happen because someone was not wearing a life jacket or PFD.
Be Sober
Boaters should never operate a boat while under the influence of any substance. More than 15% of recreational boating fatalities are linked to drinking while boating.
Be Prepared
DNR recommends boaters always inspect their boat to make sure all necessary equipment is in working order. And watch local water conditions: they may change quickly. This weekend, rivers and streams may be high and running swifter than normal. Boating and swimming on these waters poses a danger to those who are not the best of swimmers.
Labor Day weekend might be the unofficial end of summer, but there are plenty of opportunities in the coming months for fishing adventures in the Mountain State, according to fish management officials for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
With the long weekend coming up, DNR officials would also like to remind anglers and boaters to be safe on the water by wearing a personal flotation device and practicing social distance guidelines at public access sites.
"Summer might be winding down, but it's a great time to take a trip, enjoy our natural resources and maybe see what's a half hour or an hour away," said Mark Scott, assistant chief of fish management for the WVDNR. "A lot of folks travel to the beach for vacation so they can get away, but you'd be surprised by what you can find close to home."
With thousands of miles of streams trickling through the mountains and hundreds of lakes dotting the landscape, there's no shortage of quiet and scenic places to cast a line in West Virginia.
"We have an online mapping tool that shows all the different facilities the DNR operates and it's an excellent tool if you're a beginner or if you've been fishing for years but want to try a float trip on a certain river," Scott said.
The online map, available at mapwv.gov/huntfish, features a searchable database of West Virginia's public lakes, streams, rivers and other fishable waters and includes information about accessibility and amenities.
"It's a great place to start if you want to plan a fishing trip in West Virginia," Scott said.
