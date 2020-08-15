FAIRMONT — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice released the details of the long-awaited and much speculated color-coded map that will determine whether each of the state's 55 counties will be permitted to have in-person schooling as well as participate in school athletics during his press briefing Friday afternoon
The map, which will be released by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources soon, will color code each county as either green, yellow, orange or red, based on the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 county residents. Any counties labeled as either green or yellow will be allowed to participate fully in all sports activities. Counties labeled orange will not be allowed to play games or engage in any athletic competition with another school, but they will still be permitted to practice as a team. Counties labeled red will not be allowed to play games, practice or participate in extra curriculars in any capacity.
The criteria for a county to meet a given color in terms of COVID-19 cases are as follows (Note: Cases are measured by a county's new cases not total active cases per 100K population):
Green: Less than 7 cases per 100K
Yellow: 8-15 cases per 100K
Orange: 16-24 cases per 100K
Red: 25+ cases per 100K
The color-coded map will be updated and released daily by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to reflect each county's current case load and color label. However, the extent to which a county is permitted to participate in athletics will be determined on a weekly basis every Saturday at 9 p.m. Essentially, whatever color a county is labeled on Saturday at 9 p.m. will determine the capacity to which it can participate in athletics until the following Saturday night, with the exception of a county being color coded as red at any point at which time athletics would be completely shut down immediately.
For example, if a county is labeled as green or yellow on Saturday night but drifts into orange at any point during the week, that county will still be allowed to play games and fully participate in athletics until the following Saturday, as long as the county never becomes red. By the same token, if a county is labeled as orange or red Saturday night, it will not be allowed to play games for the entire following week, even if the county improves to yellow or green. In essence, whatever a county is labeled each Saturday night will determine its status for the entire following week, unless a county becomes red at any point at which time all sports will be immediately shut down.
"Every Saturday night, we'll be posting the rolling numbers that we'll use to dictate and to rule over the next seven-day period," Justice said. "Let's just say in the middle of the week on Wednesday, you've noticed your county has drifted into the orange, you'll be allowed to play games until the weekend on Saturday night because we just can't put it together in any other way, the scheduling is too difficult and everything.
"So what we're going to do, is if you drift into orange we're going to allow you to play until Saturday night. Then from that point forward, you'll have to get yourself back down to the yellow and the green."
The state's initial color-coded map has been released on the DHHR website. As new case loads currently stand, only Logan County (red), and Mingo and Grant counties (orange) would be barred from playing games at this time. Practice for fall sports officially starts statewide on Monday, and based on the current map, Logan County sports won't be permitted to practice until they move out of the red, Justice said.
In total, 41 of the state's 55 counties were in the green on the initial DHHR map released Friday, including Marion County.
"We think it’s a great model," said Bernie Dolan, director of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission. "It incentivizes communities to be better.
"Our color code works hand-in-hand with the color code for the schools. We think this system will allow communities to get behind the initiative to move closer and closer and finally get to green."
Private schools in the state will abide by the same color map protocols in terms of both school and athletics, Justice said.
