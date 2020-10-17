John B. Cutlip, 85, of Fairmont, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 24, 1935 in Fairmont, WV a son of the late Isaac B. and Irene B. Beasley Cutlip. Mr. Cutlip was a graduate of East Fairmont High School and a member of the Quiet Dell Bap…