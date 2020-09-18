RACHEL — A touchdown with just less than half of the first quarter to go set the expectations for the North Marion Huskies in their game against Elkins on Friday at Roy Michael Field, but their dreams of a quick double-score lead were smashed with an interception on the 1-yard line by Elkins' Dante Razmirez with about a minute to go in the opening quarter.
Daran Hays, head coach of North Marion, said the Huskies' offense has consistently recognized space on the field and has capitalized on the weak spots in an opposing defense the first three weeks now. And the late first quarter interception was simply a little hiccup to their plan of attack as the Huskies rolled up 426 yards of total offense en route to a 33-15 victory on what would end up being senior night for both teams, due to Elkins' football field currently considered unsafe for spectators.
"You've just got to count cows," Hays said referring to defensive alignments. "They gave (our offense) an empty box like that — there were times when there was a three-one box, three-two box, four-one box, and you like your odds (in those situations). When you've got four senior linemen and a quarterback that recognizes that and a couple of backs, you can stroke it up inside.
"I thought we did a good job on capitalizing on whatever they gave us."
Evan Hott, head coach of Elkins, said the team has made progress on the field over the course of the season's first three games, but the team's strategy can't be replicated on every play. The Tigers finished the night with 253 yards of total offense and one turnover, that being an interception by North Marion's Tariq Miller.
"All three games that we've had so far, we have moved the ball well and then we have ended up shooting ourselves in the foot," Hott said. "Our guys have been working hard and we have been making the adjustments we need to on offense in order to correct our bigger plays. I think the offense has been doing a really good job, but it seems we're just going too good; we just shoot ourselves in the foot."
After North Marion quarterback Brody Hall earned the Huskies their first touchdown just over six minutes into the game, he was in on another scoring play when he threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Miller at the start of the second quarter. Miller led North Marion with 88 receiving yards and the score on six grabs.
Not to have a completely dry game, Elkins' TJ Guire busted a 63-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter to bring the Tigers within a score at 14-7.
"It was just TJ being TJ," Hott said. "He's the captain on the defense, he's making the calls and he knows what's going on. He's like another coach on the field. He can spark those big plays."
With the margin cut to 14-7, North Marion responded by steadily growing the lead throughout the second half, first with running back Hunter Kuhn jumping past the defense for a 3-yard TD run about five minutes into the third quarter, and then with Gavan Lemley, a sophomore running back, rumbling and stumbling into the end zone for a 13-yard TD run.
In the midst of North's strong second half, Hott said he thinks the penalties accrued on Elkins' behalf went to his players' heads, which led to them losing focus and giving up big plays on defense.
"We have to have a next-play mentality," Hott said. "I think a lot of times when that person does jump offsides and we get that penalty, it lingers. We have got to forget about it, and we have to focus on the present and forget about the past."
Elkins running back Demanuel Smith was able to focus on the present when he scored on a run from the 9-yard line, but with less than a minute left to play it mattered little with Elkins still trailing the Huskies by three scores.
With a 2-1 record after three weeks, Hays said he hopes to see his team capitalize more on potential scoring drives moving forward.
"We killed ourselves on drives," Hays said. "We have still got to capitalize, it has been the point of emphasis for two weeks now."
North Marion 33, Elkins 15
NM 0 0 0 0 — 33
EK 8 0 0 12 — 15
Records: North Marion (2-1), Elkins (1-2)
FIRST QUARTER
NM — Brody Hall 1-yard run (Malachi Funkhouser kick)
SECOND QUARTER
NM — Hall 33-yard pass to Tariq Miller (Funkhouser kick)
THIRD QUARTER
ELK — TJ Guire 63-yard run (Peyton Isner kick)
NM — Hunter Kuhn 3-yard run (Funkhouser kick)
NM — Gavan Lemley 13-yard run (Kick failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
NM — Brody Hess 2-yard run (Kick failed)
ELK — Demanuel Smith 9-yard run (Trevor Smith run)
TEAM STATISTICS NM ELK
Total first downs 22 9
Rushing yards 250 229
Passes (comp/att/Int) 12/15/1 5/11/1
yards passing 176 24
Total yards 426 253
Fumbles/Fumbles lost 2/1 4/0
Penalties/yards 7/60 4/35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — North Marion: Hunter Kuhn 20-108 TD, Brody Hall 7-42 TD, Gavan Lemley 7-72 TD, Brody Hess 10-18 TD, Tariq Miller 2-11, TEAM 1-(-1). Elkins: Rodney Vandevender 8-47, TJ Guire 9-111 TD, Trevor Smith 3-16, Dante Ramirez 6-53, Demanuel Smith 5-17 TD, Ben Boggs 1-5, TEAM 1-(-20).
PASSING — North Marion: Brody Hall 12-15, 176 yards, TD, INT. Elkins: Rodney Vandevender 5-11, 24 yards, INT.
RECEIVING — North Marion: Tariq Miller 6-88 TD, Garrett Conaway 2-28, Hunter Kuhn 1-14, Cruz Tobin 1-20, Jarrett Reed 2-26. Elkins: Dante Ramirez 2-12, Demanuel Smith 2-3, Payton Isner 1-9.
