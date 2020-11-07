RACHEL — North Marion had seven different players score touchdowns en route to a 55-8 blowout victory over visiting Liberty Friday night in its regular season finale.
According to Huskies head coach Daran Hays, the dominant win was in line with what he expected, citing the team's synergy with one another and the judgement of quarterback Brody Hall as the two primary factors.
"We did spread the ball out really well... Brody did a great job of taking exactly what was given to him, and that's typical of him," Hays said. "People wonder why we're throwing it, but it's really not a throw call, he's always got that read."
The Huskies managed to score 48 points in the first half alone, with touchdowns as frequent as nearly every two minutes.
Running back Hunter Kuhn started off the scoring spree about five minutes into the first quarter, and then wide receiver Tariq Miller made a 92-yard sprint from the far side of the field off a short pass for another touchdown.
North Marion's momentum continued into the second quarter, with tight end Garrett Conaway making a run after a catch for a 40-yard touchdown. Liberty's Ty Drake made an interception in the second quarter, temporarily putting a halt to North's growing 28-0 lead, but the Mountaineers ended up turning it over themselves with about three minutes remaining in the half.
Conaway followed the turnover with his second touchdown of the game from nine yards away, and then junior wide receiver Hayden Dougherty scored with 34 seconds left in the half, bringing the score to 34-0. Not to be outdone, Hall scored another Huskies touchdown with a run through the defense as the first half expired.
On the subject of defense, Hays said the team has struggled the past two games in giving up long drives to their opponents, so the players were prepared for the worst this time. After losing to Liberty in last season's regular season finale, a defeat that cost the Huskies homefield in the first round of the playoffs, Hays said he believed the players did not want to give up any scores this time around.
"They have been challenged two weeks in a row in terms of giving up the run," Hays said of the NMHS defense. "We felt like we were in the top eight last year and those seniors were really disappointed with leaving that one on the table."
Come the beginning of the second half, Kuhn scored his second TD of the night, this one from two yards out, to balloon the Huskies' lead to 48-0.
Finally, with less than 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Liberty got on the board score with Sayveon Beafore making a play from the 15 yard-line, but North Marion's Cody Clevenger scored the night's final touchdown to make it 55-8.
Hays said he is happy his Huskies got to play Liberty so late into the season, when North Marion's players had progressed to playing the best they have this year. Even despite all the difficulties placed on the team due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hays said his players had one of the best games of the season Friday night.
"It has been mentally exhausting with all the changes weekly and all the stipulations and guidelines," Hays said. "But it was really nice to play some of our best football tonight. We talk about the season essentially being two parts, and really ramping up to where you're playing your best football in November."
At the final huddle, Hays told the team they should not take this season for granted given the constant changes every team in the state had to adapt to because of the pandemic.
"We have preached that all year long. I think at times we got complacent with it and our kids took it for granted that we were just having a football season," Hays said. "We have had two games affected; one forfeit and one we had to reschedule with Frankfort. We're just going to love the heck out of them and come back together Monday and enjoy the week."
