RACHEL — The continuation of the Conaway namesake etched another chapter in its illustrious connection with Fairmont State football on Friday, as Garrett Conaway became the latest member of the family to join the Falcon family.
Garrett, who's grandfather, uncle, father and brother, have all played football at Fairmont State through the years, officially signed his National Letter of Intent on Friday at North Marion High to join the Falcons and continue his football career at the next level.
"My whole family has went there, so I just figured I would carry on the tradition by going there," said Garrett, who was a two-time all-state selection over the course of his career at North Marion. "I just figured I was next."
Conaway will head to Fairmont State next fall where he'll play for head coach Jason Woodman's Falcons alongside his older brother, Austin, for a season, just as the two did in high school during Austin's senior season. Conaway also had interest in the University of Charleston, Bluefield State College and Marietta College and he took an additional week after the national signing period to really mull over his options and make his decision, he said.
"The main difference was it was a little closer to home, and it felt like home when I went there on a visit," Conaway said. "The coaching staff was really nice and I felt like it was a good fit.
"It's going to be pretty cool playing with my brother up there. I played with him in high school, but playing with him in college is going to be a special moment, because not very many brothers get to do that."
Conaway will join the Falcons on the offensive side of the ball as a tight end, despite each of his all-state selections with the Huskies — second team as a junior and first team as a senior this past fall — coming at defensive end.
"They like that I'm physical down the line blocking and that I can catch passes — I'll be a bit of a mismatch," said Conaway, who played tight end for the Huskies in each of last two seasons after starting on the offensive side of the ball as a tackle. "I had a pretty good idea (I'd be a tight end) (in college) because everybody who has talked to me wanted me to play offense over defense; I'm a little small to play defensive line, so tight end is a better fit for me, and everyone thought the same way I did."
Conaway recorded 22 catches for 346 yards and five touchdowns as a tight end for the Huskies this past season, as he developed into a major and versatile weapon within NMHS offensive coordinator's Mark Yoho offensive system. Conaway's skill set as both a powerful blocker and an athletic pass catcher blended perfectly with the Huskies' run-pass option-heavy scheme which put opposing defenses in repeated run-pass conflicts.
Conaway, however, was most impactful on the defensive side of the ball, where he emerged as one of the state's best lineman over the past two seasons to earn consecutive all-state honors as well as the Times West Virginian Defensive Player of the Year award this past season. Utilizing a devastating combination of speed, power, and toughness, Conaway racked up 60 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks as a senior this fall to nab a spot on the all-state first team.
Conaway, who plans to study exercise science at Fairmont State, was also a standout leader and captain for coach Daran Hays' Huskies, and helped lead North Marion to a 6-3 regular season record and a second consecutive Class AA playoff berth. He's also an all-state wrestler for the Huskies, where he projects to compete for an individual state title this winter.
"Playing at North Marion, I learned how to compete everyday and get better at my craft everyday, and that's something I can take to the college level," he said. "Because I had to compete all throughout high school and I'm going to have to compete all throughout college, it'll just be a natural thing for me."
