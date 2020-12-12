MORGANTOWN — Officials across West Virginia voiced disappointment Friday after learning that the Mylan Pharmaceuticals plant in Morgantown will be shut down by July 2021, taking with it 1,500 jobs.
Mylan's owner, Viatris Inc., the new pharma company spun out of the 2019 merger between Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn division, said a total 45,000 global jobs will be cut in an effort to increase profitability and shareholder value. The overall goal is to cut 20% of the Viatris work force.
West Virginia University’s Bureau of Business and Economics director John Deskins called the shutdown a “major blow” to the economy of North Central West Virginia.
"The 1,500 layoffs in and of themselves are a major loss to the North Central region, which has around 110,000 jobs in total. But given the facts that this is an exporting industry that brings dollars into the region, and that many of these jobs are well paying and high skilled, the loss will create significant ripple effects throughout the region," Deskins said.
Deskins said because dollars will be extracted from the local economy, other businesses will realize a loss of revenue due to the lack of spending from those workers who were laid off.
"Ultimately this will create further losses in employment, spending, and tax revenue. It will also damage the housing market in the Morgantown area. Ultimately it would probably take at least a couple of years to recover from this loss of this magnitude, aside from concerns associated with the pandemic,” Deskins said.
West Virginia House Delegate and state Senator-elect Mike Caputo, a member of the West Virginia AFL-CIO executive board, call the plant shutdown "a devastating blow."
"In the face of this massive pandemic, we need manufacturing facilities like Mylan more than ever in our region. As a delegate and senator-elect, I will do everything within my power — including working with our legislative delegation, the governor, our representatives in Congress, and the United Steelworkers, which represents Mylan employees — to convince company officials that closing this facility is the wrong choice," Caputo said.
Caputo is calling on U.S. Senators Manchin and Capito to convene a team that will address the shutdown immediately.
Gov. Jim Justice issued a statement Friday after a call with a management team from Viatris. He said he offered whatever actions are within his power to keep the company from shutting down the plant and laying off its 1,500 employees.
“With these options exhausted, the Viatris team committed to working with us to find a new operator for the facility to preserve as many of these jobs as possible. As a business guy, I know this is not a commitment to be taken lightly. This task will take a lot of work. So I asked them, specifically, whether they really plan to honor their commitment, and they told me that I had their word that they would do all they could," Justice said.
Justice offered to "commit all the manpower and resources we have to preserve these jobs."
Sen. Joe Manchin described the shutdown as "heartbreaking news." On Nov. 16, when the Upjohn and Mylan merger was finalized, Mylan CEO Heather Bresch, Manchin's daughter, retired and was replaced with Viatris Inc. CEO Michael Goettler.
"While the decision has been made as part of a global restructuring initiative, it is incredibly unfortunate for a company founded in West Virginia to close any of its locations in the state," Manchin said. "It’s my understanding that Viatris will maintain their research and development operations in Morgantown, but the closure of the manufacturing facility by July 31st and the loss of these jobs for the region is devastating."
Manchin said he will work with local, county and state officials to find employment for those impacted by the plant shutdown.
Co-founded in West Virginia in 1961 by the late Milan Puskar, Mylan was a small vitamin company that grew into a global generic drug manufacturer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.