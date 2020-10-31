Oil and gas company donates $150K to fight food insecurity

GASSAWAY, W.Va. — Fighting food insecurity in the Mountain State is the focus of the inaugural fundraising project to be carried out by a charitable foundation that was launched Friday by a national oil and gas exploration company's Bridgeport location.
Denver, Colo.-based Antero Resources and Antero Midstream created the Antero Foundation, a community charitable giving organization on Friday. The Foundation has selected Gassaway-based Mountaineer Food Bank as its first fund recipient. The Foundation has pledged to match up to $150,000 in donations received during the food bank’s “We’re Here” campaign. The statewide giving campaign is the Foundation’s inaugural project and one-third of the funds raised will support communities across North Central West Virginia.
“Giving back and supporting the communities where we operate and our employees live will always be core to our values, and we are proud to officially launch The Antero Foundation as a community-focused organization that will allow us to further expand our giving ability,” said Al Schopp, Antero Resources chief administrative officer and regional senior vice president. “This pandemic has affected all of us, with families turning to food banks for support, including many for the first time. We are proud to partner with Mountaineer Food Bank and continue our years-long partnership with local organizations to support the programs and missions that meet such a critical need of addressing hunger in our communities.”
In West Virginia, more than 250,000 people struggle with hunger and, of them, nearly 75,000 are children.
Mountaineer Food Bank provides food and other household items to homes in 48 counties across the state. The Food Bank is also involved in organizing soup kitchens, backpack programs, mobile food pantries, senior programs, and shelters, and, as the state’s largest emergency food provider, supplies 20.7 million pounds of food annually in collaboration with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.
“Hunger is a hidden crisis that has only been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. It impacts families, individuals, and children throughout the state, leaving the most vulnerable among us with the inability to meet the basic need of putting food on the table,” said Chad Morrison, Mountaineer Food Bank executive director. “We can’t end hunger alone, so we’re thrilled to have the support of Antero through the Foundation’s match. Through their efforts, we can better serve our neighbors in need and continue providing food to those who may not know where their next meal is coming from. Antero’s generosity truly means the world to us and those struggling with food insecurity.”
The Foundation’s support for anti-hunger programs in West Virginia continues Antero’s annual efforts to recognize community food programs across the North Central West Virginia area. Since 2016, the company has donated more than $150,000 toward food programs in the state.
“I’ve said many times, when we have a neighbor in trouble, we all need to step up and do everything in our power to help, and making sure that West Virginians have enough food on the table is one of the very most important things that we can ever do,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “That’s why I’m so proud of the Antero Foundation for stepping up and helping with this generous donation to our Mountaineer Food Bank. The folks at Antero Resources bring all kinds of goodness to West Virginia, in terms of jobs, natural gas, and economic impact. But I’m very happy to see them going above and beyond to ensure that no one goes hungry, even during these difficult times we’re all facing this year. That’s exactly what it means to help your neighbor and what it means to be West Virginia Strong."
