WEIRTON — A lot of things had to be put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of them was the official opening of the new location of the Top of West Virginia Convention and Visitors Bureau and Summit Art Gallery, at 3539 Main St. in Weirton.
The grand debut is on hold no more, as Executive Director Terri Phillips cut the ribbon, the night of May 12, surrounded by members of the CVB board and local officials, including commissioners from Hancock and Brooke counties.
“We moved down here a year ago in March, but then the COVID hit,” Phillips said. “So, we waited to have the grand opening.
“It’s wonderful. I’m so happy to have it open, I’m so thrilled to be opened up to the public finally.”
The location was ready to go last year, but the pandemic restrictions made it impossible to open up, Phillips explained.
Now, as the state and nation start to bounce back and with an increasing number of people vaccinated or ready to get out, Phillips is excited to finally welcome the public inside.
“We’re going to have classes for kids, classes for vets, paint and sips,” she said. “We are going to have a lot going on. It was all shut down, but we’re going to be opened back up again.
The 11,500-square-foot building features displays and information on the communities of Brooke and Hancock counties promoted by the CVB, in particular Weirton, Wellsburg, Follansbee, Beech Bottom, Bethany, New Cumberland, Chester and Newell.
The Summit Art Gallery features a variety of works of art by local and regional artists.
“We have room for people to come in, take a look at the gallery, we have art shows coming up, it should be really good for us.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to come out and see it,” she said, noting a lot of painting work, by the Top of West Virginia Arts Council and even herself, went into making it happen. “I hope people come out.”
The Top of West Virginia Convention and Visitors Bureau is a joint project between Brooke and Hancock Counties and the City of Weirton to promote tourism in the area.
