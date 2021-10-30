FAIRMONT — Parents of Marion County school children showed up unexpectedly at the Board of Education office Friday to voice their outrage over the lack of response to recent complaints of bullying.
But rather than stage a protest outside the building, the parents instead entered the premises and asked to meet with Marion Coiunty School Superintendent Donna Hage.
“We didn’t want to bring in aggression or anything like that because we want to be taken seriously,” parent Katy Neel said.
Despite not having a scheduled meeting, Hage agreed to meet with the five parents.
“We’re trying to find a way to actually be heard,” Charles Pickens, parent of an East Fairmont High School senior, said. “And the steps that we’ve taken prior to this hadn’t been followed up on, so we’re trying reach out.”
The parents’ frustration stemmed from recent bullying incidents that didn’t land the perpetrator in deep enough trouble, parents said.
“My son is autistic, and he was beat up on the bus,” said Neel whose son, Jonas, is in seventh grade at East Fairmont Middle School.
The bus incident was recorded by another student and posted on the Fairmont Community Facebook page, but the video was soon removed. Page administrators deny removing the video.
According to Neel, the instigator on the school bus also used the school’s email system to boast about the punishment. “The email said, ‘Ha ha ha, didn’t get charges, only got five days suspension, I’ll do it again,’” Neel said.
“And they’re telling me it’s safe to send my son to school.”
“[The student] literally sent an email last night, laughing and saying ‘I only got five days suspension,’” Trish Papalii, parent of an East Fairmont High School student, said.
“[The same student who was caught on video abusing the boy on the bus] sent death threats to another child through school email, which violates Grace’s Law,” Neel said, “and the school refuses to honor that.”
“We got banned from posting on the Fairmont Community [Facebook] page,” Papalii said. “We were just letting the public know we were going to be here today. It was a very respectful post, and now we’ve now been banned from commenting. Nothing on there was disrespectful — it was all matter of fact. They don’t want people to know about it.”
Despite the unexpected parents’ visit, Hage was responsive.
“The superintendent was very open and very welcoming to us,” Papalii said. “That has never happened in the four years we’ve been trying to do this.”
“We had a good conversation about the policies and procedures for bullying, harassment and intimidation, and their specific concerns at those schools,” Hage said.
“I assured them that we take every concern and report and allegation of bullying, harassment and intimidation seriously in Marion County Schools, and we are following up on each one of their concerns and investigating them further,” Hage said.
“I touched base with the administrators of those buildings after our meeting and we were able to resolve some of the concerns,” Hage said. “And we will continue to investigate some of their other concerns.
“I explained to them the process for reporting a concern,” Hage said.
Parents said they were never told they had to fill out a specific form to report bullying in the school district.
“This is a form nobody ever told us about that has to be filled out first to go through the proper chain of command before I can file a parental grievance,” Neel said. “This has never been offered to me all the years my son has been beat on. It was never offered to me until today.
Neel said when she reported the bullying incident to the school principal on Wednesday, “she did not offer me this form.”
“And this form has to go through [Human Resources Administrative Assistant] Rockie DeLorenzo” Neel said. “He’s never been a help.”
“We weren’t made aware that we were to fill out forms for every single one of these incidents,” Papalii said. “It would have been nice to know four years ago. Some of these kids would have had charges against them by now.”
Parents also enlisted the aid of their local member of the West Virginia House of Delegates.
“It was a very good meeting,” Del. Phil Mallow, R-Marion, 50, said. “The very fact that the superintendent just dropped what she was doing and listened to everybody’s concerns.
“The fact that these folks raised awareness today —now they know the system, the protocol, the paper trail that they’ve got to develop to get some more accountability. I think it’s a great thing,” Mallow said.
Hage explained the form and how it works.
“The form that I provided to the families today is for bullying, harassment and intimidation that they believe may have occurred at one of our schools,” Hage said. “It serves as a written documentation of what occurs, and [a way] to document how many of those are reported as a district,” Hage said. “It also serves as a follow up instrument in how we handle those [complaints].”
Once the form is completed and turned over to the school’s administrator, “then the administration investigates it,” Hage said. “The investigation starts at the school.”
“We are doing some reteaching and retraining and we are seeing some behavior in our students and our parents that are reflective of isolation, and not being in a school setting for several months,” Hage said. “This is not unique to Marion County. It’s something that every school district is looking at across the nation.”
