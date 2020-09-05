Parker: Do the right thing and the results will follow

MORGANTOWN — What is a passing game?
Protect, throw the football, catch the football.
Oh, if it only were that simple.
Take just the act of catching the ball alone. To Gerad Parker, West Virginia's new offensive coordinator who doubles up as wide receivers coach under the guidance of head coach Neal Brown, it becomes something more akin to an exercise in Zen discipline.
To him it's become mind over what's the matter, and he offers up his work in his first year here with sophomore Sam James.
James is among the fastest of the Mountaineers, a wide receiver driven toward greatness whose introduction to college football last year drew mixed reviews, just as his performance from one week to the next seldom resembled each other.
He led the team by a wide margin in catches with 66 and, while also he led in a wide margin in yards gained, his average was but 9.8 per reception, which is far below what you would think it would be.
So, how has Parker approached his prized pupil?
First, however, let us understand how Parker is approaching his receiving room as a whole, a crowded group of receivers who are bursting with expectations but who lack experience.
"We haven't arrived yet as a group, but we believe the wide receiver room has a chance to be a good room," Parker said. "We just have to continue to develop a sense of trust and consistency."
The importance of consistency is obvious and it is what James lacked in his first season playing for WVU.
But trust?
"You have a young room with a couple of vets around it. They have been through a lot of change. I sympathize with that," said Parker, who as a receiver at Kentucky went through three coaches in four years and had to battle two broken legs and a head injury which limited the all-time high school leading receiver in the state to just 15 catches for his career, all in his senior year.
"They are on their third position coach in three years. With anything, they are very slow to trust when another coach comes in. Throw in what they had to deal with through the pandemic and it makes it tough for them to see the end of the tunnel and realize where they got to get to and what it is going to take to get them there," he said.
"If they are able to trust me and I am able trust them, and then we see some production on the field, that's the quickest way to have confidence on the field. That happens when you have production. Until you do it, it's really hard grow it."
That is what he has been pushing through camp.
"I think they are learning ways that we've had confidence over the years that have been productive at other places and they are starting to catch onto it," Parker said. "There's some success happening now. With trust and love and all those things you build a room around, we're starting to touch those things and it's always cool to watch."
And now that Jarret Doege has been named the starting quarterback over Austin Kendall, they can develop that trust and confidence in him.
That brings us back to James and his Zen-like approach to coaching him.
"Sam's a special talent and has a chance to be as good as he wants to be. Hence the reason his production was up and down was because he was emotionally up and down," Parker said.
Zen is a pathway to creating calmness in a person.
"What we want to teach guys is if they are totally connected to results, it will be this emotional roller coaster on and off the field that you can't sustain," Parker said. "For Sam, the thing we tried to get across is that he had to be less emotionally tied to results. Just worry about the truth and the work involved. I know that sounds kind of deep — and it is — but if you put in the work and live through the truth of it, the results take care of themselves so you are not tied to it."
Parker sees James making progress in that discipline.
"I think he has really grown a lot and that's why you are going to see a more consistent Sam James, a guy who can play at a special level all the time, not some of the time. That's where I see his biggest growth and I think that he's right in the middle of that and that will allow him to take the next step," he said.
The other budding young star in the room is Bryce Ford-Wheaton, an eye catching as well as pass catching receiver who seems to have arrived near the level Parker wants.
"He is in a unique position. He has dealt with who he is and is starting to have real confidence now, not based on everything outside of it or based on whether he does or does not make a play. Because he is owning that process, he is playing at an extremely high level," Parker said.
The room, which also includes such receivers as T.J. Simmons, Sean Ryan, Winston Wright, Ali Jennings, Sam Brown, Zach Dobson, Isaiah Esdale, Randy Fields Jr. and Reese Smith is bursting with potential.
"This group has a chance to be special if they're willing to continue to put in the work it takes," Parker said. "They are kind of right in the grid of that, if that makes sense. If you put it on a scale of 1 to 10, I'd put it at a 6 or 7 as to where we are in the process."
