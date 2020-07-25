FAIRMONT — Riding motorcycles is not only a method of travel, but a hobby many people can pursue while following social distancing guidelines.
Gena McKinzie-Runner expects many bikers have been using the time of quarantine to just go on rides, which can keep them safe from contracting COVID-19, but could present other dangers to the riders.
"We want to keep bikers safety awareness out there," McKinzie-Runner said. "With COVID, a lot of people are probably hitting the road to ride bikes more because it's something you can do while social distancing."
McKinzie-Runner's dad, Mike McKinzie, was a biker who passed away in 2018 as a result of a vehicle accident while he was on his motorcycle. She said the collision wasn't his fault, and last year, she organized a poker run around Marion County, to memorialize her dad and spread awareness about biker safety.
However, the reason many bikers may be taking more rides this year — the coronavirus pandemic — is the same reason that McKinzie-Runner canceled this year's Mike McKinzie Memorial Poker Run, since participants would not be able to attend bars in the area and maintain social distancing.
"Our whole intent was to have it even bigger this year, but unfortunately because of COVID, we are not able to," McKinzie-Runner said. "Last year, we didn't expect to have that many bikes show up."
McKinzie-Runner said she plans to bring back the poker run in 2021 to an even larger crowd, because she still wants it to become a tradition for local bikers. Last year, the event also raised money for two nonprofits, Ronald McDonald House and Fallen Riders, which McKinzie-Runner said will likely be the beneficiaries in the coming years of the poker run. She also said she was thankful for the group of family and friends who helped her organize the first run last year.
The bikers who participated in the Aug. 3, 2019 run followed all safe-driving guidelines during their trip. The run took them to checkpoints in Jane Lew, Buckhannon, Bridgeport and Flemington before returning to Prunty’s Pub in Monongah where the ride began.
She had also planned the route this year to return to some of the bars from 2019, including Prunty's Pub, which McKinzie-Runner said was a great help in the inaugural run, as well as some new destinations; ones her dad had come across on his own biker travels.
"I think the route went great last year," McKinzie-Runner said. "It had been a route that my dad had taken in the past on another poker run. We tried to pick places that were big enough to accommodate people and also here and there, places my dad had been."
In 2019, McKinzie-Runner said she was thankful for the guests, the participants and the sponsors, but most of all for her dad, whose lessons on giving and generosity inspire her still and will inspire future versions of the Mike McKinzie Memorial Poker Run. She wants to keep his legacy alive.
