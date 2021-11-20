NUTTER FORT — No. 8 Robert C. Byrd’s resilience amounted to a magical and furious second-half rally, but ultimately it was No. 16 Fairmont Senior’s championship mystique and unshakable belief that prevailed Friday night, as the Polar Bears kept their mojo rolling and pulled out a thrilling 33-28 Class AA state quarterfinal victory to keep their season alive.
The Fairmont Senior victory, which came on the heels of an epic 30-28 first round upset of top-seeded Herbert Hoover last week, sends the Polar Bears (7-4) to the Class AA state semifinals for the seventh consecutive season where they’ll face the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup between No. 5 Poca and No. 13 Frankfort.
“You had two teams that just battled for 48 minutes, man,” Fairmont Senior coach Nick Bartic said. “There are a lot of banged up, exhausted guys on both teams; I mean, that was a championship effort on both sides.”
The game, which was a rematch of a 21-20 Fairmont Senior Week 8 win in the regular season, came down to the final minute after Robert C. Byrd fought back from a 21-0 halftime deficit to take a 28-27 lead with just 1:31 to play on a 45-yard touchdown strike from Nick George to Nathaniel Junkins and a gusty do-or-die two-point conversion run by George.
But just after the Eagles soared all the way back, the Polar Bears delivered with their own crowning moment when sophomore Dylan Ours returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a house call and the go-ahead touchdown with 1:10 left.
“Oh man, that was everything,” said Ours, who also had an interception and threw for a two-point conversion, of the return. “I had everybody patting me on the head and I was just sitting there like, ‘I just did that, I just did that.’ Seeing my team happy, it was pure joy.”
The return touchdown by Ours was as miraculous as it was stunning as he twice appeared to be bottled up on the play before escaping into the open field along the Fairmont Senior sideline for the breakaway score.
“I knew we needed a big play and the ball came to me and that’s what we did,” Ours said. “I couldn’t have done it without the other 10 people on the field who were blocking for me.”
“Coach (Wes) Ours and Coach (Nick) Hedrick, they take our special teams very seriously and we spend a lot of time on it; our guys really take a lot of pride in it,” Bartic said. “And on that last return, it was just a great individual effort from a fairly healthy Dylan Ours and the other 10 guys who were all picking up blocks and not quitting on the play — that’s an 11-man effort to make something like that happen.”
Ours’ clutch return undid what was an RCB comeback that rightfully would’ve lingered for years in the Eagles’ program lore had they held on for the breakthrough victory. Byrd, which looked dead in the water at halftime down 21-0 and outgained 234-50, refused to let its season crumble into rubble as it ripped four consecutive touchdown drives over the third and fourth quarters to take the lead.
“I’m just physically sick,” Byrd coach Josh Gorrell said. “To come back and to overcome what we overcame and take the lead, I couldn’t ask for anymore out of my kids tonight. I’m extremely proud of them, but it just wasn’t in the cards for us tonight.”
George and the Eagles’ passing attack sparked the comeback as RCB star running back Jeremiah King was stuffed up all evening by a gritty FSHS defensive front of Eric Smith, Koby Toothman, Bralyn Michael, and Darius Hubbard that held him to 43 rush yards on 21 carries.
George, who completed 17-of-27 for 196 yards with three TDs and an INT, threw for 190 yards on 15-of-20 passing over the final two quarters as Byrd dialed up a series of rollouts for short completions with a few deep shots mixed in.
Star wideout Nathaniel Junkins was the target on the majority of those longballs as he finished the night with nine catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns, all of which came after halftime. Junkins reeled in a handful of designed quick outs and slants, but he also flashed a knack for the big play with multiple highlight reel catches, including two amazing back-to-back one-handed snags on a 55-yard RCB scoring drive and the go-ahead 45-yard TD strike with 1:31 to go.
“They did a really good job in the second half of adjusting and they put themselves in a position to win,” Bartic said of the Eagles. “They made gutsy calls down at the end and got the lead on that two-point conversion (run by George) — we were already set up to (defend) the two-point conversion, but they made the right call in giving (George) that run-pass option.”
While George flipped the script for the Eagles’ offense in the second half, Fairmont Senior unfurled the full power of its offense in the first half as it racked up 234 of its 324 total yards in the opening two quarters. Quarterback Dom Stingo led the way as the senior signal caller sparkled for a second straight week after taking the reins of the starting QB job last week against Hoover.
Stingo, who threw for 198 yards with four total touchdowns last week in the upset win over the Huskies, completed 15-of-25 passes for 266 yards and two TDs Friday. Stingo also ran for a 9-yard score, giving him seven total TDs accounted for in the past two weeks.
“That’s probably the best he’s played was tonight,” Bartic said of Stingo. “Last week and then this week, I’m really proud of him for the way he’s stepped up — he could’ve quit or pouted, but he didn’t do that and he’s led our team here the last two weeks with great offensive performances.”
Stingo, who accounted for 183 yards and both of his passing TDs in the first half alone, directed scoring drives on three of Fairmont’s five first half possessions to build the Polar Bears’ 21-0 halftime advantage.
Stingo’s top targets were Kayson Nealy, who had five catches for 101 yards, including a 21-yard TD kick off the scoring; Jayden Cheriza, who had two grabs for 68 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown just before halftime; and running back Germaine Lewis, who had six catches for 47 yards to go with 54 rushing yards and a TD on nine carries.
Smith and Toothman, meanwhile, spearheaded Fairmont Senior’s defense, which limited Byrd’s vaunted rushing attack to just 83 yards on 31 total attempts. Smith and Toothman, who combined for four tackles for loss and two sacks, were part of a Polar Bears defensive unit that racked up nine total tackles for loss to stymie Byrd’s offense in the first half.
“Our main goal coming into this game was to stop Jeremiah King, and that’s what we did; I think we held (Byrd) to under 60 yards in the first half,” said Smith, who had two tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass deflection. “But you saw in our game (last week) against Herbert Hoover where we were down 14-0, you can just never give up and RCB showed that. They didn’t give up and they ended up coming back, but we just had to push harder.”
“It wasn’t the way we drew it up,” Bartic said of the Polar Bears’ second straight nail-biting upset win this postseason, “but it’s the Thunderdome and you have to find a way to win and we were able to make the extra play.”
