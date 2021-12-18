FAIRMONT — After capping off his high school football career with a state championship, Fairmont Senior's Eric Smith has signed with Ohio's Miami University to start his collegiate career.
Smith signed with the RedHawks on Friday at Fairmont Senior High, where the 6-foot-6, 300 pound, first team all-state lineman talked about his decision to head to Oxford.
"When I went down there, Miami was just an amazing place, felt like a family environment," Smith said. "They have a winning tradition down there, and I love to win, hate to lose. I just thought it was the right decision for me."
"The way the coaches are with the players, it's like a family bond. It's like another dad, it felt great."
Smith first announced his commitment on July 27, before the start of the prep season. He joins a Miami team that has enjoyed great success as of late, going 29-14 in the Mid-American Conference since 2016 under coach Chuck Martin. Martin and offensive line coach James Patton factored into Smith's decision.
"Through the whole recruiting process they talked to me almost every day," Smith said. "Checking up on me, how my day was, usually it wasn't even about football, they'd just check up on me, see what I ate that day, what I was doing at school, making sure I got to classes."
Miami had competition, as Smith also received offers from Purdue, Central Michigan, Dartmouth, Kent State, Marshall, and other D-I programs.
Smith's senior season ended with a ring, and the senior offensive tackle helped get his team to the mountaintop, helping pave the way for a rushing attack that averaged 178.2 yards per game, while also impacting the game on defense. Smith showed off his athleticism on the defensive end, registering 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
Smith said there was early deliberation on whether he would play offense or defense for Miami before settling on playing offensive tackle.
The Polar Bears standout didn't come into Fairmont Senior as a dominant player on the interior, however.
"He started off as a receiver, as a gangly freshman," Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic said. "And he's blossomed into a division-I caliber offensive tackle. His maturity, how he's changed his body, it all speaks to his work-ethic, to be able to adjust his skillsets and not lose his quality while making those adjustments."
"This year was definitely my best year," Smith said. "I was a wide receiver and my coaches were like 'I'm telling you, you'll go D-I if you become a lineman.' Then after every practice, coaches were giving me donuts, something to eat everyday. They made sure to put weight on me and I'm really thankful for that because they put me where I'm going today."
Smith plans to enter into Miami’s Sport Leadership & Management Department. With his athletic and academic future now officially set, Fairmont's newest D-I product has positioned himself for success.
"I think it's a good fit," Bartic said. "He and his family did a really nice job of weighing out their options, which can be strenuous when you get into the recruiting process, especially looking at division-I schools. For them to settle on Miami, it's close, and we always find it exciting when we can go watch our guys play at the next level."
"I think it was the best decision for he and his family. From speaking with their coaches, he's going to have a real opportunity to grow there and prove himself."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.