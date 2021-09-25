FAIRMONT — Playing their second Class-AAA blue-chip school on the road in as many weeks, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears (2-3) couldn't match up against the University Hawks (5-0), as penalties and struggles in the trenches were two reasons behind the Polar Bears' 35-6 defeat.
Fairmont Senior generated pressure on Hawks quarterback Chase Edwards in the first quarter, but the junior was still able to get University on the board first, getting drilled just as he tossed a pass overtop a drawn-down coverage to receiver Sage Clawges for a 46-yard touchdown.
Offensively, Fairmont Senior also struggled to protect their quarterback, freshman Brody Whitehair, but while University worked out their kinks up front after the first frame, the Polar Bears' issues persisted. Whitehair finished 5 out of 10 for 110 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Dealing with some injuries along the offensive line, Polar Bears head coach Nick Bartic spoke about the difficulties University's defense presented.
"It's tough, up front we've got some guys kind of puzzle-pieced in right now, that was the perfect storm for them to try and handle," Bartic said. "They have a good secondary, they can play man coverage and then on top of that they can just blitz everybody. It was a good game plan and they were able to execute it."
The ground game had its ups-and-downs — lead back Germaine Lewis rushed for 71 yards on eight carries, but the Polar Bears fumbled three times, though they recovered all of them — but Fairmont Senior was forced to air it out after University pounced all over them, quickly getting ahead by multiple touchdowns.
After a Colin McBee goal line touchdown rush, the Hawks lead 14-0 as both teams went back to their locker rooms for halftime.
The Polar Bears had some of their biggest plays of the game in their first drive in the second half— including a 47-yard reception by Lewis on a wheel route out of the backfield — but highs turned to lows as University's Elija Jackson picked off Fairmont Senior in the red zone and brought it all the way back for a pick-six.
The Polar Bears have had an unfortunate proclivity for penalties over the past few weeks, and that continued Friday, with illegal procedure, holding, unsportsmanlike conduct and personal fouls putting a damper on several of their drives.
"We have to do a better job of handling adversity and get back to playing Polar Bear football," Bartic said. "That was not how we play the game, it's not indicative of how we like to do things. It's a challenge to these guys, we're going to have to mature a little bit more. They've come a long way but these are guys that are, for the most part, inexperienced. You want the schedule to give them experience but now they have to apply it and handle adversity and we have to put it all together so we can try to get a win in the next one."
Tempers also flared up twice on Friday, first when Fairmont Senior took issue with University after a chop block on Koby Toothman was called against the Hawks, then again in the third quarter in the aftermath of a Lewis run, which was called back for a personal foul.
The Hawks were up 28-0 with 11:54 to go in the fourth quarter, sidestepping one would-be tackler before sending a bullet into the end zone for Corban Cross to make a four-yard touchdown.
Polar Bear receiver Evan Dennison was another bright spot for Fairmont Senior, ending with three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on a 17-yard fade with 8:46 to go in the fourth quarter.
University would throw another touchdown with five minutes to go in the game to quash any hopes of a comeback, and the backups would finish out the contest.
"We were able to get some pressure, did a nice job in coverage for the most part, a couple blown coverages, but still had ourselves in good position there in the first half," Bartic said. "Had some untimely penalties, then that second half, still weren't able to move the ball, and ultimately they won the field position battle and were able to wear out our defense too."
"That was a really good team we played out there."
Fairmont Senior is on the road again at Wheeling Park.
