Polar Bears get back on winning track with 59-28 win at Winfield

WINFIELD — Winfield High's football team finally took the field for the first time this season Friday after having their first four games erased due to Putnam County’s status on the West Virginia Department of Education's COVID-19 map.
The Generals also celebrated senior night, but it wasn’t a welcomed return. Class AA powerhouse Fairmont Senior High and quarterback Gage Michael threw all over Winfield in earning a 59-28 victory.
Michael had six touchdowns in the first half, including five through the air, as Fairmont Senior (2-2) led 41-7 at the break. The senior quarterback had TD throws of 25, 60, 16, 28, and 68 yards and added another score on the ground from 26 yards out.
He didn’t play in the second half with the game out of hand and finished going 9 for 12 passing for 308 yards and five touchdowns. Michael added 40 yards on six carries, and the other TD, finishing with 348 yards of total offense in just two quarters.
“It was super fun out there,” Michael said. “Today felt very smooth. I was calm in the pocket and the line did a great job. The skilled guys was able to get open and made big plays. We have a bunch of great guys and [Alex] Brophy was the one who got all the love tonight.”
“No offense to any quarterback on our schedule down the road, but I don’t think we will see a better one than Gage Michael,” Winfield coach Craig Snyder said. "He’s obviously very, very good.”
Brophy finished with three catches for Fairmont Senior, and all of them went for touchdowns (25, 68, 60), totaling 153 yards.
Fairmont Senior coach Nick Bartic was pleased with the Fairmont Senior offense, especially with Michael leading the way at quarterback.
“Gage is special,” Bartic said. “If we can give him time, he is tough to beat. We did a great job on offense. Receivers did a great job tonight and they made catches and big plays. Alex has been playing well and tonight he was rewarded. He was a captain, and he played like it.”
Both coaches understood the tough situation Winfield was in playing its first game of the season. Fairmont Senior, meanwhile, had played three games, including two losses to powerhouse Class AAA programs in Bridgeport and Musselman.
“I’m so happy we finally got to play and our guys played really hard,” Snyder said. “We aren’t quite in game shape, and I think it showed. The more we play, the better we will get. Playing a whole game for us was very helpful. It’s tough trying to simulating that type of competition.”
“It is a tough situation we all are in, especially for those teams like Winfield who hadn’t got to play until this week,” Bartic said. “That is very rough. I can’t imagine having that much time off. That’s got to be tough. We were able to take advantage of that, especially to start the game.”
Fairmont Senior opened the scoring on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Michael to Brophy to take a 7-0 lead with 4:16 remaining in the first quarter, the lone score of the opening quarter. The Polar Bears turned it on in the second quarter, though, outscoring Winfield 34-7.
Michael connected with Brophy again on a 60-yard TD pass to give Fairmont Senior a 14-0 lead with 9:08 left in the second quarter. Winfield answered with Carter Perry returning the kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to suddenly cut the deficit in half to 14-7.
The Polar Bears came right back, going 84 yards in two plays, both passes. Michael completed a 70-yard pass to Dylan Ours and then threw a 16-yard TD pass to Kieshawn Cottingham to once again give Fairmont Senior a two-score lead at 21-7.
Fairmont Senior would go on to score three more touchdowns in the second quarter, a 26-yard TD run by Michael, and then two more passes, a 28-yarder to Jayden Cheriza and a 68-yarder to Brophy, his third of the first half.
In the third quarter, Fairmont Senior scored the first two touchdowns, a 35-yard run by Germaine Lewis and a 67-yard fumble recovery by Nick Scott for another TD.
Winfield would go on to score the next two touchdowns, both on runs by John Covert of 3 and 8 yards. The first came with 4:07 left in the third quarter with the second with 10:34 remaining in the game.
The teams would trade touchdowns to round out the scoring. Fairmont Senior scored on a four-yard TD run by Jaden Moore and Malakai Woolard tallied a 20-yard touchdown run for Winfield.
Covert led Winfield with 71 yards rushing on 19 carries, including two touchdowns. Woolard added 52 yards on just four attempts for the Generals.
