FAIRMONT — Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, public service nonprofit agencies have continued to operate, because of the necessary role they play in some people's lives.
Fairmont's Soup Opera, for example, had to make changes to its food service distribution to make sure it kept supplying meals for people while also keeping them safe from germs.
Misty Tennant, director of the Soup Opera, said the agency switched to serving packaged meals, which limited the number volunteers sent out the door to recipients. Although the organization tried to return to its normal daily meal plan, Tennant said the packaged meal deal persists because of safety requirements.
"We tried to open back up," Tennant said. "Our people that we serve are more vulnerable to this."
The pandemic led Tim Dawson, shelter manager of Scott Place Shelter, to believe that the agency would see an increase in the number of people in need of a place to stay. However, the shelter has so far remained at about its normal numbers.
"We were expecting an influx of non-traditional homeless people because of the pandemic and people not being able to pay rent," Dawson said. "But so far, we haven't seen that yet. It is mostly just your traditional person experiencing homelessness for traditional reasons."
Dawson said the shelter changed some of its own policy to cut down on the risk of germ transmission between staffers and clients, and Scott Place has only been taking in people from Marion County.
"Numbers were lower during the pandemic, but we were only taking in-county referrals during that time," Dawson said. "To avoid a migratory transference of the virus we just kind of closed our borders to in-county referrals."
Dawson also said the shelter is continuing to run with social distancing guidelines, which help to ensure the people who are in and out don't contract a case of COVID-19.
"We have them sleeping head to toe, which helps a little bit," Dawson said. "Everybody is six feet apart, the dining hall tables are six feet apart now. We have a limited capacity per room and sanitation stations and hand sanitizer at every stopping point in the shelter as well as mandatory masks."
A few months in, all of this has become routine for Scott Place, and Tennant said the Soup Opera has gotten into a groove as well with its current format. Tennant also said the kitchen is seeing fewer people come in for meals at this time, possibly because of the distribution of additional funding and resources to those in need.
"It has slowed down because I think the extra food stamps went out for the people with kids," Tennant said. "Donations aren't as much as they usually are. People are still donating a little here and there."
Dawson, too, said initiatives by other community action groups have assisted people in need with funding and resources, so Scott Place has been seeing fewer people recently as well. He and Tennant both said their agencies are always in need of some donations, whether they be food item-based, or the now ever-present need for face masks.
"I think the unemployment benefits are helping," Dawson said. "North Central Community Action, who we're a subsidiary of, as well as Connecting Link are doing emergency assistance for rent and utilities right now, so I think that has helped as well."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.