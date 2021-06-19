MORGANTOWN — It's a dream, yes. It's a highly unlikely dream.
But every so often, dreams come true.
You know it's a dream Jevon Carter is having. You may remember him — West Virginia basketball star, first-round NBA draft choice, Phoenix Suns.
Playoff time has come and is now getting down to where it's serious. Through most of it, just as in the regular season, Carter has spent his time on the bench with about as much chance of getting significant playing time as the fans in the first row of seats behind the bench.
After all, the Suns have a superstar point guard in Chris Paul, so you can understand the situation he's in.
But while he understands, he prays for a chance. As the regular season came to a close, he received a chance to start as the Suns rested their players for the playoffs.
Carter had to open some eyes by narrowly missing a triple double, but it was a meaningless game and regulars were resting and Paul was healthy ... and so it goes.
But now, as the Suns await a winner of the Los Angeles Lakers-Denver Nuggets series, Paul is no longer healthy. He's been put on the inactive list due to the COVID protocols and no one knows when he might return.
It is a crack in a door that had been locked and that Carter had no key to open. He had seen only 18 minutes of floor time in the playoffs, but now ... well, maybe.
Right now, Cameron Payne, the backup point guard, figures to slide into Paul's spot, but there has to be some playing time opening up and why not Carter to get it?
And if he does, as anyone who watched him in his college career knows, he just might beat in that door.
It happens.
If you don't think so, ask Jeff Hostetler. You remember him, he is the Penn State quarterback who transferred to WVU to play for Don Nehlen. He won the quarterback job and won over the coach's daughter, who eventually wound up his wife.
And Hostetler wound up with the New York Giants, behind Phil Simms. He had little playing time, held for the placekickers and was frustrated enough that he was seriously considering retirement as the 1990 season wound down. His only meaningful playing time was in the opening game of the season when he replaced Simms against the Phoenix Cardinals and led the Giants to a comeback victory.
But Simms was back the next week and took control of putting the Giants in contention. But in the Buffalo game, a game the Giants would lose, Hostetler came in for an injured Simms. Didn't seem like much at the time, but as it turned out, it was a serious foot injury and Simms was out for the year.
With Hostetler, the Giants won the final two games of the season to finish at 13-3, then beat the Chicago Bears in the divisional playoffs. In the NFC Championship game against San Francisco he suffered a fourth-quarter knee injury, limped off the field but returned to lead the Giants to two late touchdowns and victory.
That got them to Super Bowl XXV as 6.5-point underdogs to the Buffalo Bills but Hostetler led them to the upset, 20-19, in what came to be known as the "wide right" game. Hostetler completed 20 of 32 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown and seemed in line for the MVP award but it went to running back Ottis Anderson, who ran for 102 yards and a touchdown.
This is how Hostetler explained the feeling as he awaited introductions on Super Bowl Sunday:
"It was probably the most special moment of my professional career, standing in the tunnel waiting to be introduced," Hostetler said. "At that point, either your offense or your defense is being introduced. We were fortunate for the offense; we won the coin toss so we were introduced. I can remember I was next in line, looking out and seeing the stadium just filled red, white and blue flags waving all over the place. Running out onto that field and then Whitney Houston singing the Star-Spangled Banner and then having the flyover ... there was nothing like it.
"To be a part of that particular Super Bowl, during that time in history with everything that was going on in the world, it was really, really special. To be among those that have started a Super Bowl and having won a Super Bowl, it is a very short list. I knew that going into it. I knew that after it. But I don't think I ever appreciated the fact that it was being watched by so many all over the world. This particular game sort of had its own specialties throughout that I don't think have been able to be duplicated."
Who knows, it could be a feeling Carter will replicate if he gets his chance and plays big.
Stranger things have happened in all sports.
Some examples you might remember.
Let's start in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls. This was Michael Jordan's team. This was Scotty Pippen's team. But John Paxson?
In 1993 his season scoring average was a 4.2 points a game, lowest since his rookie year a decade earlier, but in Game 6 with the Bulls trailing Charles Barkley's Phoenix Suns, Pippen drove the lane, kicked the ball to Horace Grant, who found Paxson open and he canned the game- and series-winning 3.
Baseball has had its moments.
You might remember Steve Pearce, who played five seasons for the Pittsburgh Pirates but in 2018 and at 35 years of age he was with the Boston Red Sox, winning the World Series MVP Award. In the title-winning Game 5 he unleashed two home runs, the first a two-run HR off Clayton Kershaw to give the Red Sox and early lead and the second a solo shot off LA reliever Pedro Baez. A day earlier he hit a game-tying home run in Game 4, then broke the game open in the ninth with a bases-clearing double.
And then there was the Miracle Mets of 1969 taking yet another Pirate — some things never change — in Donn Clendenon. Clendenon gave eight years to the Pirates but his biggest chance came with the Mets. He had helped them down the stretch, did not play against the Braves in the NCLS, but then went out against Baltimore and hit tie-breaking home runs in Games 2 and 4 and another in the decisive Game 5 to win the MVP award.
And so it goes, you have to be there when opportunity knocks in the post-season and Carter may just get a shot at establishing himself in the NBA Playoffs.
