WASHINGTON, D.C. — A push is on in Congress to save Post Offices around the U.S. that have been targeted for closure, including one in East Side Fairmont.
U.S. Representative David B. McKinley(R-W.Va.), has joined a group of 84 members of Congress in sending a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy expressing concerns about operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service.
These changes have had negative impacts on service and caused significant delays in mail delivery.
Over the past decade, declining mail volume has caused the USPS to lose money and put it in a precarious financial situation. With the pandemic, mail volume has declined even further.
“The USPS plays an essential role in keeping people connected and ensuring customers receive vital goods like medicine. Closing these offices and reducing hours of locations in rural communities will undercut that role,” said McKinley. “During my time serving in Congress, I have consistently protected the mission of the USPS and supported its workers. Ensure the service many West Virginians count on continues especially during this crisis.”
In the letter, Members of Congress wrote:
“It is vital that the U.S. Postal Service not reduce mail delivery times, which could harm rural communities, seniors, small businesses, and millions of Americans who rely on the mail for critical letters and packages,” wrote the Members. “Eliminating overtime and directing postal workers to leave mail on the floor of postal facilities will erode confidence in the Postal Service and drive customers away, resulting in even worse financial conditions in the future.”
“We stand ready to work with you on improving the financial condition of the Postal Service, in a way that guarantees the American people’s continued access to critical postal services in a timely manner,” added the Members.
Recently, the Postmaster General announced locations scheduled for imminent closure or significant reduction in hours and services including Parkersburg, Beckley and East Side station in Fairmont.
During McKinley’s time in Congress, he has consistently protected the mission of the United States Postal Service and its workers, including:
Leading a letter to Republican leadership and the Trump Administration urging them to include the USPS in the next COVID-19 relief package;
Offering an amendment to the recent funding bill to stop the USPS from imposing changes that will negatively impact service;
Introducing a House resolution supporting a return to robust service standards;
Co-sponsoring legislation to support 6-day delivery
Voting for the USPS Fairness Act which relieves the USPS of burdensome requirements to pre-fund future employees’ pensions and health care.
In 2019, McKinley also sponsored the House Resolution 597, the Postal Employees Appeal Rights Amendments Act and House Resolution 2553, the Postal Service Financial Improvement Act of 2019.
