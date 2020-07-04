FAIRMONT — When Fairmont Regional Medical Center abruptly closed in March, it left area residents without a hospital for the first time in more than 100 years. But after days of hand-wringing and negotiations, not one, but two new medical facilities were approved to enter the local market.
In May, Morgantown-based Mon Health Systems announced it will build a 10-bed hospital in the area, providing emergency room services and acute care and diagnostic and support services.
Last week, WVU Medicine officially opened Fairmont Medical Center, with 12 emergency room beds and regular beds based in the former FRMC facility on Locust Avenue. WVU Medicine will occupy the building while it builds it own 10-bed hospital off Fairmont’s Gateway Connector. Phase two calls for a new 100-bed hospital at the same location.
With all the talk about hospitals in Fairmont during a time of the coronavirus pandemic, the Times West Virginian asked a half dozen people with deep Marion County ties to weigh-in on the two hospitals.
Fairmont native, Caroline Graziani Labritz, was born in the old Fairmont General Hospital. She now practices dentistry in Fairmont and Morgantown.
“We don’t want to continue to lose important institutions like hospitals to places like Morgantown and Bridgeport. Having a hospital in town is a quality of life issue we need to maintain,” Labritz said.
She said a city the size of Fairmont deserves its own health care facilities.
“Fairmont is its own distinct community and its citizens deserve the personalized care that comes with a smaller local hospital. By having easy access to quality health care, Fairmont will continue to be a community people seek to live in,” Labritz said.
Paul Mack is a native of Akron, Ohio, who relocated 10 years ago to Fairmont.
“This is one of the most beautiful places in the world and the people here need the convenience of a local hospital. It’s essential to have a good hospital nearby or it becomes a dangerous situation when time is of the essence,” Mack said.
Mack said he is comforted knowing Fairmont has reliable health care nearby.
“We’re playing catch up here, but it looks like we’re catching up quickly,” Mack said.
John Price was born in Fairmont, moved away when he was younger, but is now back and residing in Fairmont.
“Not everyone can make it to UHC or one of the Morgantown hospitals if there’s an emergency. Besides, many people prefer to stay in their hometown when they’re hospitalized,” Price said, who was also born in the old Fairmont General Hospital.
“I’ve got three girls, ages 10, 14, and 15, so health care is always in the back of your mind. With a good hospital here, everybody is more at ease,” Price said.
Danielle Styles is a lifelong Rivesville resident and 23 weeks pregnant. She said she was relieved when she heard the news of the two new hospitals coming to town.
“The thought of being pregnant and not having a hospital nearby was really, really scary. I also have children and they’ve had accidents where they’ve needed medical attention quickly,” Styles said.
“Driving to Morgantown or Clarksburg just wasn’t going to cut it for true emergencies, so I’m actually thrilled with the new hospitals. As a mother, just knowing a good hospital is nearby is a relief,” Styles said.
Sharon Thomas of Fairmont is confined to a wheelchair and knows firsthand the importance of having quality medical care nearby.
“To tell you the truth, I was never fond of Fairmont General. I hope the new hospitals are better than the old one,” said Thomas, who said her son died there. “Nobody likes driving a distance, like to Morgantown or Clarksburg, to visit people in the hospital.
Brent VanGilder, grew up in Fairmont and now lives in Carolina Beach, North Carolina. He, too, was born at the old hospital.
“Morgantown and Clarksburg are just too far away when there’s an emergency,” said VanGilder, who was in Fairmont visiting family for the Independence Day holiday.
“If there’s not a place locally where elderly people or those with a serious medical need can get health care, it creates a terrible conundrum. Even though I live in North Carolina, a lot of my family lives in Fairmont and it worried me thinking they might not have quick access to quality health care,” VanGilder said.
