RIVESVILLE — For three years, the Rivesville volunteer firefighters have been working toward an event that happens today.
The grand opening and dedication of the new Rivesville Fire Hall is planned to begin at 10:30 a.m., said Bobby Lemley, the firehouse treasurer.
Lemley, along with other volunteers, worked with the state to acquire enough funds to build a new firehouse, but the regular state funding wasn’t enough to build a new structure. “It costs $64,000 a year for equipment, training and utilities,” Lemley said.
The county's volunteer fire departments petitioned to put a fire levy on the most recent election’s ballot, which eventually passed, giving the fire department the necessary funds to build.
“The biggest thing was getting the fire levy passed,” Lemley said. “It was three years in the doing.”
Monthly fire fees are added to water bills around the state, and those funds go directly to area fire departments, including the one in Rivesville.
“Every year we have to have our equipment tested,” Lemley said, “and the money we get from the state goes toward that testing.”
There are three pieces of equipment that are most important for any firefighter, Lemley said, and these items have to be inspected every year.
The first is the self-contained breathing apparatus, which is the device firefighters wear in any fire or smoke situation. It provides breathable air to firefighters.
The next is the firehose, which is inspected annually to ensure it is free from cracks or tears. The nozzle and the couplings are all checked for wear or buildup of mold or mildew.
The third is the firetruck itself, which for obvious reasons, is critical.
The cost for these tools is higher than the public may know.
“A SCBA air vent costs $10,000,” Lemley said. “That’s for one person. We have them inspected every year for safety.”
An outside company is always hired to handle the inspections, which is one more line item on the fire hall’s annual budget.
At Saturday’s open house, the mood will be one of celebration for the completion of the new fire hall, but with a somber note as firefighters and guests recognize the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
The public is invited to share the day with the Rivesville volunteer firefighters with a barbecue chicken lunch beginning at 11 a.m.
The new fire hall will be dedicated to a long time volunteer firefighter, Eddie Smith, who will be on hand to join in the ribbon cutting. “He has 50 plus years as a firefighter,” Lemley said. “And he was the fire chief. We’re dedicating the building to him, and we also want to thank other people who have helped in the past.”
As a volunteer firefighter, Lemley speaks highly of his fellow compatriots. “We’re on call 24/7, 365 days a year. We have full-time jobs so we can pay the bills. But when we get the call, we go," he said.
The firefighters have apps on their phones that alert them to a fire. Unlike paid firefighters, these volunteers are usually summoned from their homes or workplaces when the need arises to fight a fire.
But the satisfaction of helping a neighbor is worth it, Lemley said. “We get one or two new firefighters a year, if that,” Lemley said, “but most of us have been doing it for a long time. I started when I was 14.”
And it was only a few months ago that Lemley was called out to rescue a kitten.
