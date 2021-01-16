FAIRMONT — Known for making what many residents arguably call the best hotdog in Fairmont, legend Russell Yann, owner of Yann's Hotdog Stand on Washington Street, passed away this week.
Nick Fantasia, former mayor of Fairmont, said he has known Yann his whole life. When Fantasia was in high school, Yann’s son played on the football team with Fantasia and he recalls Yann loading up 50 gallon coolers full of hot dogs and bringing them to practice for everyone.
“When we were young, it was always who could eat the most Yann dogs. Russell Yann and Yann dogs were probably a part of more people’s lives in Marion County than anybody could imagine,” said Fantasia.
Fantasia said whenever he visits friends in Virginia he has to bring them Yann dogs. He said the dogs are as woven into Marion County history as coal. Yann was generous, but quiet.
Fantasia said his wife would run everyday, and pass by Yann’s. On her way back, Russell would be outside on the sidewalk with water for her.
“There are just so many caricatures about Russell but the reality of it is a very generous, a very compassionate, family-oriented man,” said Fantasia.
He said in the 1970s when Joe Retton was coaching at Fairmont State University, Yann would rent a suite during basketball tournaments and would have hot dogs and drinks available for people from Fairmont.
“The tenth floor of that hotel was little Fairmont coming out of Russell’s room,” said Fantasia.
Fantasia said there are so many aspects beyond Yann’s character that go beyond the hot dogs, but the hot dogs are what made him iconic. To him, the hot dogs were special because they were Yann’s.
“Fairmont is what makes Russell and Yann’s Hotdogs continue as a legacy. As long as there’s a line there everyday before the store opens up somebody’s going to be making hot dogs,” he said.
When Fantasia was mayor, during the renovations of the Million Dollar Bridge one of the right of way deals was making sure Yann’s stayed in its rightful place.
“One of the biggest goals we had was not to impact Yann’s hot dogs,” he said.
Leisha Elliott, director of the Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Yann has become quite a legend in Fairmont because of his hotdogs.
“I think his personality is as legendary as his hotdogs,” she said.
It was always a running joke for college students who weren’t from here being sent in by their friends to order hot dogs with ketchup, which Yann was against.
“Even after people have moved away from this area, they still remember fondly going into Yann’s and getting hot dogs,” she said.
Elliott said when people come back to the area she often sees social media posts of people getting their Yann’s fix when they stop into town.
“He will be missed. I know that part of the family has been running the hot dog stand for some time now and he would just come in from time to time but he’s just the face of Yann’s hot dogs,” said Elliott.
Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle said he worked with Yann for about 23 years through high school, college and as a part timer when he started his career with the sheriff's department.
"Everybody always thought of Russell being gruff and kind of a hard about things — actually the man had a heart of gold," he said.
He said Yann would bring hot dogs and chocolate milk to the police department or if there was a fire he would send them to fire departments. The chocolate milk was a staple of Yann's. Riffle said this is because the hot dog sauce had a spice and the chocolate milk had a cooling effect.
Riffle said for a hot dog stand in West Virginia, Yann was known all over. He said not too many people graduated from Fairmont State that wouldn't have had a Yann dog. He is sure that Yann's legacy will continue to live on.
"I'll miss Russell. He was a very good friend to me," said Riffle.
