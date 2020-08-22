FAIRMONT — Traveling from Fairmont to Fairview five days a week, the Marion County Senior Meals delivery truck took on some wear and tear over the last four years.
Starting Thursday, this route became a lot smoother thanks to the purchase of a new delivery truck by Marion County Senior Citizens. The trip will even be more equitable for the food onboard, because the new truck is equipped with a heating compartment and a cooler compartment, so the food will remain fresh upon delivery.
"When Governor Manchin started the food truck program, we got one of the first trucks," said Donna Alley, assistant executive director of Marion County Senior Citizens. "That one has been on the fritz for the past year. It's like every time we turn around, we have to take hot bags out to keep our food hot. So this is replacing that truck."
Marion County Senior Citizens gets funding from the state, which is how it acquired its delivery trucks for its meal program, Alley said. In addition to this funding, Alley said the organization received a donation from Managed Healthcare Systems, which also helped pay for the vehicle.
According to Alley, Marion County Senior Citizens delivers food to more than 200 residents in Marion County, so having reliable equipment is important to ensure their clients keep getting their meals.
"They have to be senior citizens, they have to be homebound," Alley said. "It's just to keep our senior citizens at home as long as possible and make sure no one goes hungry."
D.D. Meighen is a member of the senior citizens' board of directors, and helped perform a blessing ceremony for the truck Thursday. Because the coronavirus pandemic presents an increased danger to senior citizens, having a reliable meal delivery system for them is more important than ever, Meighen said.
"I think this is a blessing, it has come at the right time," Meighen said. "This will increase our capacity to deliver food in a safe and timely matter, regardless of weather conditions."
Alley said she appreciated the blessing Meighen and Wesley Dobbs, a board member for Senior Citizens and pastor of Morning Star Baptist Church of Fairmont, laid upon the truck, because it is symbolic of its importance to the people it serves.
"It's something we have always done," Alley said. "It's a good thing, it makes everybody feel better."
As a minister, Meighen said he believes it is important to be involved in community needs like this one, and he was happy to bless the truck for the staff members of Senior Citizens.
"We feel that it's important to be on boards and agencies that deal with human services and human needs," Meighen said. "This is one of the most important ones in the county."
