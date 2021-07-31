FAIRMONT — The last time West Virginians enjoyed a tax-free weekend was in 2004. Coincidentally, that’s the same year West Virginia was hit with the Brood X cicadas.
West Virginia’s sales tax free weekend started Friday, and will end Monday night one minute before the clock strikes midnight. The guidelines for the no-tax holiday are spelled out on the state’s Tax Department website. But, it’s pretty straightforward. Basic clothing, school supplies, equipment, just about anything you need for school — all of these things qualify. The items that don’t qualify are the more expensive, custom things. But if in doubt, check the website.
One local destination for parents looking for school supplies is Family Dollar in Fairview. “Of course we have paper and pens and that kind of thing, and lots of clothes for kids,” said store manager Deb Woods.
“When you walk in the front door, you’ll see an entire display,” she continued. “We have it stocked full of school supplies. We have backpacks — all kinds of supplies — and lots of hand sanitizer and wipes.”
And any parent with school-age kids knows with school right around the corner, it’s probably time to stock up on the basics. “We have displays with socks and underwear for kids,” Woods said, adding that all of these items are sales-tax free until the program ends Monday night.
Family Dollar is located at 307 Main St., Fairview. Store hours are 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily, including Sundays.
Another favorite shopping spot for school supplies is Dollar General on Adams Street in Fairmont. “The customers have been talking about [the tax-free weekend] lately,” said Garrett Young, assistant store manager. “We’re selling a lot of notebooks, notebook paper, folders, binders — just about anything you can think of.”
He added that the store has an entire office section that is stocked with school essentials.
“We are actually putting out our back-to-school section in a day or two,” Young said. “Without the sales tax, everything will be going fast.”
Dollar General is located at 218 Adams St., Fairmont. Store hours are 8 a.m. until 9 p.m., including Sundays.
At Gabe’s in Fairmont, all systems are go.
“Our system is all set up for it,” said Barbara Bain, one of the store’s managers. “Right now, we’re full of clothes. We have lots and lots of clothes — for little kids and bigger kids.”
As a mother of four, Bain knows how quickly the cost of school clothing and supplies can add up. “We’re hoping to be busy,” Bain said. “We’re stocked up on backpacks, and we have a lot of clothing and sneakers — lots of active wear.”
Gabe’s is located at 302 Meadowdale Rd., Fairmont. Store hours are 9 a.m. until 11 p.m., including Sundays.
