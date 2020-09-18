FAIRMONT — Two weeks ago as the 2020 football season kicked off, Braxton County couldn't even field a team. The Eagles, who had just 13 available players heading into opening week, were forced to cancel and thus forfeit their Week 1 game against Lewis County.
On Friday, 14 days removed from that opening forfeit, the Eagles had a whopping 18 players dressed as they ran onto the turf at East-West Stadium to take on East Fairmont. But when those 18 players ran off the field and into the locker room postgame, they did so as fighters, as comrades and, amazingly, as victors.
"Like I said from the beginning we were going to face adversity, but (these kids) are very resilient and they pushed through it. They know we only have 17, 18 (players) and they know what they're facing every week, but they're up for the challenge," said Braxton County coach Deandre Williams.
The Eagles defeated the host Bees 20-0 on Friday to earn their first win of the season, a gargantuan step compared to where the team sat just two weeks ago. East Fairmont, meanwhile, fell to 0-3 this season and has now been shut out in four of its past five games dating back to last season.
"It was just one of those nights," East Fairmont second-year coach Shane Eakle said. "We have to do a better job finishing and we have to know what our job is and continue to work, to coach up, and to get better. It's about knowing what our job is and doing our job."
For the majority of the game, the two teams harmlessly traded scoreless possessions. Braxton County's offense gained bits of traction here and there, but its drives repeatedly petered out. East Fairmont's offense, on the other hand, couldn't get out of its own way, flubbing blocking assignments to the tune of seven sacks allowed and 11 total plays in which the Bees incurred negative offensive yardage.
"It's a guy out of position here, or a guy blowing an assignment there," said Eakle, whose Bees finished the night 161 total yards, "and that starts with me because I have to make sure guys know their jobs, and then (collectively) we have to do a better job of making sure guys are doing their job. But give Braxton credit, they played hard tonight with only 18 guys."
But while East saw its possessions destroyed by sacks and incompletions under duress and Braxton watched as their series were undone by turnovers or penalties, the Eagles already had a one-score lead tucked in their back pocket after starting the game with a 7-play, 72-yard touchdown drive to take an 8-0 lead with 5:21 to go in the opening quarter.
Senior quarterback Jett Cogar was the catalyst of the scoring march, and really, the Eagles' offense throughout the night. Cogar initially kept the Eagles' debut series alive with a scramble to convert a third-and-long and then he finished it with a razzle-dazzle 44-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Cunningham in which he broke contain and sucked in the East Fairmont secondary to fully uncover Cunningham downfield.
Cogar finished the night 5-of-10 for 128 yards and a TD through the air, and he added another 37 yards on 12 attempts on the ground. As a whole the Eagles' offense gained 255 yards on 48 plays.
"He's a playmaker and he's a great athlete," Williams said of Cogar, "so him moving out of the pocket and our receivers making a target, I think that was huge for us."
From there, East's ensuing drive was spoiled by a high snap on 4th-and-a foot that forced freshman quarterback Ian Crookshanks to eat a loss. But then Braxton gave the ball right back five plays later when EFHS's Josiah Smith recovered a Cogar fumble along the sideline following a strip sack by Adam Earls. Earls tallied a team-high nine tackles for the Bees.
Crookshanks, who went 8-of-20 for 64 yards with an INT and rushed for 19 yards despite minus-32 yards in lost sack yardage, picked up a pair of third downs on East's next drive, but a holding penalty again put East behind the sticks and forced a punt. Braxton's next series punctured EFHS territory but was cut short by the half.
Each team had just three possessions apiece in what was a speedy overall first half of action, with Braxton amassing 138 yards of offense and East struggling to just 69 yards.
"Our whole objective was to run the clock. We had to take care of the clock," said Williams, with the emphasis on the game's pace no doubt a byproduct of the team's small roster. "I think we did that well. Our offensive coordinator did a great job."
Braxton continued to tick away swaths of time on its second half possessions despite the offense being shutout by the Bees' defense over the final two quarters. The Eagles had series of 10, eight and six plays in the second half to go with drives of seven, five and 13 plays in the first half.
"I thought our effort was a lot better in the second half," Eakle said. "We had that breakdown defensively in the first half where we had a blown coverage and they got a touchdown, but other than that, they really didn't do a whole lot."
While the Eagles' offense never reached pay dirt after its first series, East Fairmont's offense had series where it never even reached the sticks, including a stretch of three-consecutive three-and-outs to start the second half. Braxton's defensive front seven of the likes of Samuel Groves, Kendal Hamric, Baine Cogar and Logan Conley were relentless all night long, a constant tsunami of pressure that had Crookshanks either fleeing the pocket or eating sacks.
"I thought (Crookshanks) did a pretty good job tonight as a freshman quarterback in his first varsity start," Eakle said. "He did some good things, but up front we struggled — we turned guys loose and let guys cross our face, stuff you're not supposed to do. Then we had a couple of drives where we're inside their 10 (yard-line) and can't finish. But give Braxton credit, they got key stops when they had to and guys made plays."
East treaded water for almost three full quarters after Braxton's opening touchdown, but then in the fourth quarter, the dam broke and was simply too much. It started with an East Fairmont punt early in the fourth quarter that Braxton County initially muffed, but after a scramble for the ball, Baine Cogar scooped up and darted around the edge for a 60-yard TD return. Then, with the game already about sealed with East Fairmont trailing 14-0 and just under four minutes remaining, Crookshanks threw one right to Braxton's Tyler Cox who returned it 50 yards for a touchdown to place the cherry atop the Eagles' victory.
"We showed up today," Williams said. "I said we'd have to play four quarters and we did. I'm very proud of them."
Braxton County 20, East Fairmont 0
EFHS 0 0 0 0 — 0
BCHS 8 0 0 12 — 20
Records: East Fairmont (0-3), Braxton County (1-2)
FIRST QUARTER
BC — Jett Cogar 44-yard pass to Ethan Cunningham (Drew Pritt run)
SECOND QUARTER
THIRD QUARTER
FOURTH QUARTER
BC — Baine Cogar 60-yard punt return (Run failed)
BC — Tyler Cox 50-yard interception return (Run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS EF BC
Total first downs 10 13
by rush/pass/penalty 5/4/1 10/3/0
Rushing plays 33 35
net yards 97 127
yards per rush 2.9 3.6
Passes (comp/att/Int) 8/20/1 5/13/0
yards passing 64 128
Total plays 53 48
net yards 161 255
yards per play 3.0 5.3
Penalties/yards 2/20 6/60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Braxton County: Pritt 11-57, J. Cogar 12-37, Justin Paletti 9-31, Zak Knight 2-7, TEAM 1-(-5). East Fairmont: Will Sarsfield 12-71, Ian Crookshanks 16-19, Alex Culp 1-8, Joel Myers 2-7, Nicholas O'Dell 1-0, TEAM 1-(-8).
PASSING — Braxton County: J. Cogar 5-10, 128 yards, TD, Logan Conley 0-3, 0 yards. East Fairmont: Crookshanks 8-20, 64 yards, INT.
RECEIVING — Braxton County: B. Cogar 2-51, Cunningham 1-44 TD, Cox 1-25, Conley 1-8. East Fairmont: Myers 4-29, Ryan Pauley 1-10, Adam Earls 1-8, Sarsfield 1-7.
