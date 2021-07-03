FAIRMONT — Sanitation has always been important, and the pandemic proved that.
In years past, workers employed through Fairmont’s Op Shop were assigned jobs that ranged from basic assembly to floor refinishing. While they still handle these and other assignments, nowadays crews are often sent to clean. Or, more precisely, to sanitize. When last year’s pandemic hit, demand for cleaning and sanitizing skyrocketed.
“We started it during COVID,” said Eric Freeman, executive director of the Op Shop. “We started going in and spraying down buildings.”
“Sanitization became a new division of our janitorial services,” said Tammi Morgan, assistant director and CFO of the Op Shop. “Our crews hand-clean the high-touch areas, and spray entire areas with the disinfectant mist.”
Because of this new demand for disinfecting services, the Op Shop invested in commercial disinfecting sprayers last year.
“At first it was hard to get the machines,” Morgan said. “We had customers all over the state who wanted the sanitizing service.”
The Op Shop has become a reliable source for state agencies to hire crews for cleaning and sanitizing. Oftentimes, crews are sent to state-owned facilities, such as rest areas or government buildings. “We have 10 employees who work at a rest area in Bridgeport,” Morgan said. “And every rest area in the state of West Virginia is maintained by people with disabilities.”
The Op Shop is classified as a state Community Rehabilitation Program (CRP), and through that designation the Op Shop is qualified to handle state assignments.
“If a state agency decides to go with a workshop like ours, they don’t have to go through the bidding process,” Freeman said. “So, as long as we have fair market pricing, and we can prove that, we get the job or another workshop like ours can get it.”
There are 27 workshops across the state that are similar to Fairmont’s Op Shop, and these workshops employ hundreds of people with disabilities. Fairmont’s Op Shop currently employs 104 people.
The services are especially valuable to commercial properties, where the jobs are often so large that it becomes a job in itself to hire cleaning crews. By working with the Op Shop, property managers are able to secure an entire crew with one phone call.
“I don’t think people realize what our workers do, and what they contribute to society,” Freeman said. “We have 45 people [working] at Fairmont State. And,” he added, “we cleaned the lottery building—all 13 stories.”
But perhaps the bigger story is how the Op Shop helps its workers. Each person who goes to the Op Shop for employment has a story to tell, and it’s usually based on agonizing struggles.
“We try to help people,” Morgan said. “Our mission is to help people with disabilities obtain work.” The disabilities can be physical or mental, and can include addiction.
“People come to us who just got out of rehab and we try to help them get on their feet,” Morgan said.
The Op Shop’s work doesn’t stop with cleaning and maintenance. The crews are often sent to jobs that call for stripping and waxing floors, cleaning windows, maintaining exterior grounds, and pressure washing.
The Columbia Street location is also home to the Op Shop’s printing operation with services that include banners, signs, brochures, show programs, business cards, and even stickers and magnetic signs. Screen printing and embroidery services are also available.
