State and county election officials say in-person voting will be safe

West Virginia polling places were the safest in the nation during the state’s COVID-19-delayed primary election in June, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.
And Warner, who oversees elections across the state, expects the state’s 1,708 voting precincts to be even safer when the Nov. 3 general election is held in 45 days.
“We’ve got more personal protective equipment of every type ready for the general election. We’ve got more facemasks, face shields, and gloves,” Warner said. “We had the safest primary election in the nation with zero cases of COVID-19, but for the general election, we’re even better prepared. Things will be extremely safe for all voters.”
Warner said poll workers and voters alike are expected to follow protocols dictated by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Face masks will be required for everyone who enters a polling place and all poll workers will have been trained in social distancing best practices.
“If you’re a person who feels comfortable going to Kroger, you should feel comfortable going to your polling place,” said Warner. “Not one case of COVID-19 was attributed to the primary election here and we had almost a million people vote. We didn’t have any problems in the primary and I don’t anticipate any problems in the general election, either.”
Warner said Anheuser-Busch, a company much better known for its beer products, has supplied all West Virginia voting precincts with free cases of hand sanitizer as part of its “Brew Democracy” initiative.
“Some county clerks are providing styluses with rubber tipped ends that will be given to voters so they won’t have to touch the voting screen with their finger,” Warner said. “Things will be extremely safe for all voters.”
Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid said local voters will receive cotton swabs with which to touch the voting screen, a measure that seemed to work well in the last election.
“We did a different take on the stylus in the primary. We discovered that cotton swabs, such as Q-tips, actually work in that capacity. It really helped us out a lot because the voters didn’t have to touch the screens and they didn’t have to touch a plastic stylus, either,” Kincaid said. “The voter will come in, pick out their own cotton swab, and they’ll be shown where to dispose of it when they’re finished.”
Kincaid said safety procedures have already been planned in detail using stringent actions.
“We’re taking all the measures we possibly can to keep the workers and the voters safe at our county polling places,” she said. “Throughout Election Day, we’ll be disinfecting all equipment in-between voters. We’re offering hand sanitizer to voters and poll workers alike. Poll workers and voters are required to wear masks and we’re offering face shields to workers as well.”
Kincaid said her office is following all official guidance.
“We’re following all the guidelines. We’re following all the governor’s advice, as well as the advice of Lloyd White, the county’s health inspector,” she said. ““We expect voters to look out for their own safety as well, of course, but on our part, we’re doing everything within our power to make voting as safe as possible.”
Across the state, sanitizing will be ongoing at the polling places throughout Election Day in order to ensure voter peace of mind.
“All election equipment will be cleaned after each person votes,” said Mike Queen, deputy chief of staff in the Secretary of State’s office.
Queen said safeguarding voter health is key as citizens turn out to select a president, governor, and a myriad of other political leaders.
Queen said it takes approximately 9,000 poll workers to staff statewide voting precincts on Election Day. In the general election, there will also be about 4,000 alternate polls workers available to county clerks, if needed.
“We want people to know they can still vote in-person and vote safely. The safest place to cast a ballot is at a polling place that’s managed by both parties. Poll workers from both parties are trained to help address voter concerns, no matter what issues they might have,” Queen said.
