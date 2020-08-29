CHARLESTON — Three more West Virginians have died from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 bringing the total deaths here to 202, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 93-year old woman from Logan County, an 82-year old woman from Logan County, and a 77-year old man from Cabell County.
“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones during this horrible pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
As of 10 a.m., on Aug. 28, there have been 419,401 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,824 total cases and 202 deaths.
In the past seven days there have been 13 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Harrison County, which has 19 active cases out of 262 total positive cases, according to DHHR data. In Marion County for the same period, a slight difference with eight confirmed new cases in the past seven days and a total of 29 active cases out of 215 that have tested positive. In Monongalia County, DDHR reports there have been 56 new cases identified in the past seven days and there are 82 active COVID-19 cases out of a total of 1,083 who have tested positive.
Meanwhile, locally, Fairmont State University reported Friday there are two new cases of COVID-19 after first reporting three positive test results last week. Officials administered 3,612 tests to faculty, staff and students earlier this month. Four of the individuals have recovered and one remains active, according to a university press release.
All students who tested positive were moved off campus to recuperate. When requested, the university will work with the Marion County Health Department to complete investigations and contact tracing for positive cases connected with Fairmont State.
Fairmont State University began testing all students, faculty and staff who take classes, work on, or utilize any of the university’s campus locations beginning Aug. 5. Testing continued through Aug. 18.
Cases per county: Barbour (33), Berkeley (788), Boone (134), Braxton (9), Brooke (86), Cabell (509), Calhoun (9), Clay (20), Doddridge (6), Fayette (235), Gilmer (18), Grant (140), Greenbrier (103), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (71), Harrison (262), Jackson (200), Jefferson (347), Kanawha (1,338), Lewis (32), Lincoln (112), Logan (471), Marion (215), Marshall (133), Mason (102), McDowell (71), Mercer (290), Mineral (144), Mingo (229), Monongalia (1,083), Monroe (95), Morgan (37), Nicholas (47), Ohio (289), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (138), Putnam (265), Raleigh (340), Randolph (221), Ritchie (5), Roane (26), Summers (19), Taylor (104), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (242), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (305), Wyoming (64).
DHHR reports that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the state. As case monitoring continues at local health departments, officials have found that some who tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Wirt County in this report.
