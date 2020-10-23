FAIRMONT — A resilient defense rallied, a struggling offense stayed the course, and an embattled East Fairmont team persevered to defeat visiting Class AAA Hampshire 23-8 on Friday night at East-West Stadium.
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Bees, while the loss continued a four-game skid for the Trojans.
"I'm very proud — our kids played hard and they battled," said East Fairmont coach Shane Eakle. "I thought defensively we played really well and offensively we made enough plays to get the job done tonight."
East Fairmont (2-6) outgained Hampshire (2-6) just 218-177 for the game, but the Bees won the turnover battle 2-0 and held the Trojans to only one touchdown on seven total possessions that penetrated EFHS territory.
"I do think our guys are believing they can't get stops — we don't panic as much on first downs and such — so give our kids a lot of credit, when their backs were against the wall they kept coming," Eakle said. "We didn't have a lot of brain farts of where we were supposed to be and we didn't turn the ball over. I'm very pleased."
East Fairmont, which took a 20-0 lead on the second play of the second half, leaned on its defense as the night's unshakable bulwark, with the Bees limiting Hampshire to a grizzly 2.9 yards per play, recording nine tackles for loss/sacks, and nabbing of pair of interceptions courtesy of Clay Hershberger and Alex Culp. The EFHS defense also authoritatively hammered home a season-long trend of stiffening in clutch situations as it turned the Trojans over on downs five times, including three times inside the EFHS 30 yard-line.
Gage Dean tallied a team-high six tackles, including a pair of TFLs, to lead the Bees' defense, while Dawson Koren also posted two TFLs and Jacob McKenzie had a sack.
"I thought we did a good job because they gave us multiple looks and formations, from spread muddle huddles to power looks," said Eakle, with EFHS's defense holding Hampshire to 64 pass yards on 28 total attempts and 113 rush yards on 34 total carries. "We were jumping from our power D to our dime D, so our guys had to be on the spot with that and I thought they did a pretty good job communicating that."
East's defense repeatedly rose to the level of the moment, including stonewalling Hampshire on each of its first two series after the Trojans got inside the EFHS 30 yard-line. On Hampshire's third series, the Bees' defense took things a step further, for not only did they stymie the Trojans, but then Hershberger intercepted HHS quarterback/punter Alex Hott on a fake punt and returned it 34 yards to the Hampshire 6 yard-line to set up East's offense with a golden opportunity.
The Bees' offense, despite mustering just 112 yards and five first downs in the first half, made good on the juicy field position in no time when freshman quarterback Ian Crookshanks scored on a 6-yard keeper to give East Fairmont a 7-0 lead with 9:57 to play in the second quarter. Crookshanks etched an efficient overall performance behind center for the Bees going 14-of-22 for 130 yards and a TD, while also limiting any backbreakers as he took just three sacks and avoided the turnover bug.
East Fairmont's defense again forced a turnover on downs on Hampshire's following drive at the EFHS 17 yard-line. Then just before the half, the Bees plucked another takeaway when Alex Culp intercepted Hampshire backup QB Easton Shanholtz after the Trojans opted to push the envelope rather than swallow a 7-0 deficit heading into the break. The interception, which came with under a minute until the half and set up EFHS as the Hampshire 22 yard-line, eventually compounded into a two-score deficit for the Trojans when Crookshanks tossed a 22-yard TD pass to Culp on 4th-and-12 on a busted coverage.
The Bees' offense got yet another break on its first possession of the second half as Culp returned the opening kickoff 38 yards to the HHS 37 yard-line. Two plays later and EFHS had the Trojans buried in a 20-0 hole as Nicholas O'Dell ripped off a 34-yard sprint right up the middle to pay dirt.
"We were opportunistic. We had opportunities and our offense capitalized, which was big for us tonight," Eakle said. "I thought Coach Carter (DeVault) and Coach (Ben) Callaway did a nice job kind of keeping (Hampshire) off balance with a run-pass mix, and then our O-line coaches made some adjustments in our offensive fronts and our kids did a nice job buying in at halftime."
O'Dell led the Bees with 51 rush yards on seven carries, and Culp posted a team-high 65 receiving yards on two receptions. Hershberger added another 35 receiving yards on a team-high four catches, including big-time back-to-back snags for 18 and 14 yards, respectively, en route to a 20-yard field goal by Justin Stinespring in the fourth quarter.
Hampshire was led by Hott, who had a team-high 51 rush yards on 10 attempts and went 8-of-22 for 56 yards with an INT through the air. Stephen Leonard scored the Trojans' lone touchdown when Hampshire finished off an 11-play, 44-yard march to cut the margin to 20-8 with 2:20 left in the third quarter, but Hampshire went 3-and-out on its following series before a garbage-time drive stalled at East's 48 yard-line.
East Fairmont is next scheduled to travel to Lewis County next Friday, while Hampshire is slated to take on Washington on the road.
East Fairmont 23, Hampshire 8
EFHS 0 13 7 3 — 23
HHS 0 0 8 0 — 8
Records: East Fairmont (2-6), Hampshire (2-6)
FIRST QUARTER
SECOND QUARTER
EF - Ian Crookshanks 6-yard run (Justin Stinespring kick)
EF - Crookshanks 22-yard pass to Alex Culp (Kick missed)
THIRD QUARTER
EF - Nicholas O'Dell 34-yard run (Stinespring kick)
H - Stephen Leonard 3-yard run (Easton Shanholtz pass to Nevin Ludwick)
FOURTH QUARTER
EF - Stinespring 20-yard field goal
TEAM STATISTICS EF HH
Total first downs 9 12
by rush/pass/penalty 3/5/1 8/3/1
Rushing plays 31 34
net yards 88 113
yards per rush 2.8 3.3
Passes (comp/att/Int) 14/22/0 10/28/2
yards passing 130 64
Total plays 53 62
net yards 218 177
yards per play 4.1 2.9
Penalties/yards 6/30 9/66
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — East Fairmont: Nicholas O'Dell 7-51 TD, Will Sarsfield 11-28, Ian Crookshanks 12-12 TD, TEAM 1-(-3). Hampshire: Alex Hott 10-51, Nevin Ludwick 9-50, Stephen Leonard 8-17 TD, Alex Pritts 2-6, Trevor Sardo 3-(-4), Easton Shanholtz 2-(-11).
PASSING — East Fairmont: Crookshanks 14-22, 130 yards, TD. Hampshire: Hott 8-22, 56 yards, INT, Shanholtz 2-6, 8 yards, INT.
RECEIVING — East Fairmont: Alex Culp 2-65 TD, Clay Hershberger 4-35, Joel Myers 4-22, Adam Earls 1-4, Seth Watkins 1-4, Sarsfield 1-0. Hampshire: Asher Landis 2-36, Sardo 4-11, Caleb Vandevander 1-8, Trevor Anderson 2-6, Ludwick 1-3.
